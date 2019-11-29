$5 credit with $20 ebook spend at Amazon
Amazon is known for its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and this one is no exception, with readers scoring a $5 credit after $20 in eBook spend on Amazon. Here are the details of the promotion:
- Offer terms state that this is by invitation only, so it may be targeted. Check here to see if you qualify.
- Offer valid from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019.
- Offer applies to all Kindle eBooks made available through Amazon.com and smile.amazon.com, including pre-orders that are fulfilled within the offer period.
- Offer does not apply to eBook pre-orders that are fulfilled outside the offer period, physical goods, digital magazines, audiobooks (including Audible companions for your Kindle eBook purchase), print books, or digital subscriptions such as Kindle Unlimited.
- To receive a promotional credit, you must (1) activate the offer any time during the offer period and (2) purchase the specified amount on any Kindle eBooks by 11:59 PM PST on Dec 4. You will then receive a promotional credit, and this credit will be automatically applied to your next Kindle eBook purchase. Any Kindle eBook sold on Amazon.com is eligible for this credit.
- eBook credit expires 21 days after it is applied to your account.
This is a solid offer and a good deal for anyone who likes to read. Combine this with some of Amazon’s other Black Friday deals on Kindles, such as the regular Kindle on sale for $59.99 (instead of $99.00) or the Kindle Oasis on sale for $199.00 (instead of $279.00). If you do choose to take advantage of this offer, make sure to use a card that maximizes your return on spend, like the Chase Freedom Unlimited or Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature.
