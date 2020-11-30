Deal Alert: Southwest fares as low as $39 one-way or 2,300 points
The deals keep coming this Cyber Monday.
Southwest Airlines is out with a sweet deal through Dec. 3, 2020, with fares as low as $39 one-way. Southwest is calling it the “Wanna 2021 Getaway” sale. You could also use as few as 2,300 Rapid Rewards points each way (plus $5.60 in taxes and fees).
The no-change-fee airline is offering a fairly widespread sale for select travel dates through March 17, 2021. Whether you want to hit the slopes of Telluride in Montrose, Colorado, or get some sun in Honolulu, Hawaii, there may be a deal here for you.
Airline: Southwest
Routes: between AUS/MTJ/OAK/SJU/PHX/LGA/MSY/HNL/OGG/KOA/LIH/ITO/AUS/DAL/STL and more
Cost: from $39 one-way, $49, or $99 one-way
Dates: Book by Dec. 3 for travel between Jan. 5 and March 17 — discounted rates may extend beyond advertised dates.
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel ; earn 5x points on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, starting Jan. 1, 2021), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are some examples of specific flights that are available from Southwest’s email announcing the sale:
- As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Boston Logan and Baltimore/Washington,
- As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Denver and Montrose (Telluride), CO,
- As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Dallas (Love Field) and New Orleans,
- As low as $59 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Chicago (Midway),
- As low as $99 one-way nonstop between San Jose and Honolulu (Oahu), and
- As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Oakland and Honolulu (Oahu).
We found deals from Oakland to Honolulu for just $99 each way.
Or how about a ski trip in March for $39 each way from Denver (DEN)?
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier® Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Additional reporting by Katherine Fan.
Featured image courtesy Denver International Airport.
