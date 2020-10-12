Amazon cardholders get 25% back on select products beginning today
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Amazon’s annual discount extravaganza, Prime Day, kicks off this Tuesday, Oct. 13, but eligible cardholders can take advantage of extra savings beginning Monday, with a 25% rebate on more than 1,200 products.
The rebate is available to customers with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card*, along with the Amazon Prime Store Card, offering 20% back in addition to the usual 5% available on Amazon purchases.
Amazon-branded products come along with the highest rebates, with an additional 20% back on Ring doorbells and cameras, Amazon smart plugs, kitchen supplies and more, though customers can also score a 20% rebate on third-party products, including tablets, prepaid smartphones, memory cards and other accessories. Most other third-party products are eligible for a total of 10% back, including the usual 5% rebate and a 5% bonus.
Related: 3 reasons why the Amazon Card is on my 2020 wish list
The online shopping giant has rounded up all of the eligible products on this dedicated page. If there’s something on your list, don’t wait to order — this current round of big Amazon rebates only runs through Oct. 18.
For more on making the most of your online shopping spend, be sure to check our detailed guide to the best credit cards for Amazon purchases right here.
*The information on the Amazon Prime Visa Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the issuer.
Featured photo by Eric Helgas/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.