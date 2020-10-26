Win $1,000 in travel credit and more great prizes, just for voting for the TPG Awards this week
We are in the final week of voting for the 12 Readers’ Choice categories in this year’s TPG Awards — and as a final push, we’re excited to launch a special giveaway. And this new promotion is also open to those who’ve already cast their vote!
Any eligible reader who completes the survey using the unique link below between 8 a.m. Monday Oct. 26 and 11:59 p.m. on Friday Oct. 30 will be entered for a chance to win three, terrific prizes:
- $1,000 worth of travel credit
- A $500 discount code to the TPG store
- A free, one-on-one points & miles consultation with one of TPG’s in-house experts
Vote here for the special giveaway
This is a great chance to pick up some nice gear along with a big discount on your next trip — whenever that may be. And the points consultation can kick your loyalty program strategy to the next level. Are you taking advantage of online shopping portals to boost your earning potential? Do you have an optimal combination of credit cards? And are there ways you can use your points and miles for even more value?
Again, if you’ve already voted through another TPG channel, you can still participate! Simply complete the survey again, and you’ll be entered to win.
Note that this giveaway is only open to legal residents of the United States who have reached the age of majority in their state of residence (click here for full sweepstakes rules and eligibility).
We’re incredibly excited for this year’s TPG Awards, and we’re thrilled to be able to give away a great prize package to one lucky voter. But don’t wait! This special promotion — as well as voting for the Readers’ Choice awards — ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday Oct. 30.
Featured photo by Riley Arthur/The Points Guy
