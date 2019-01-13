1,000 Free Miles for United Visa Card Holders With the New MileagePlus X App
United Visa card holders have the opportunity to earn 1,000 United Miles without spending a single cent with this new promotion. United Airlines recently revamped its MileagePlus X mobile app, and as an incentive to get MileagePlus members to download it, United is offering select members 1,000 miles free of charge.
The only requirement to take advantage of this promotion is that you must be an eligible United Chase Visa card holder. That’s it. If you’re a card holder, here’s how to earn 1,000 miles with United’s new app without any spending requirements.
United’s New MileagePlus X Application
United’s MileagePlus X app allows users to discover merchants including restaurants, grocery stores, department stores and even local boutiques at which MileagePlus members can earn additional miles. Users link credit or debit cards to the app, and whenever they use linked payment methods at select merchants, they earn United miles. It’s a great way to keep earning miles when you’re not traveling.
United recently revamped the app, adding some new features like the new United Visa rewards program and improving the user interface.
Linking Your United Chase Visa Card
If you haven’t downloaded the new MileagePlus X app already, you can do so via the following links for Apple iOS devices and Android devices. Once you’ve downloaded the app, you will be prompted to log in to your MileagePlus account. Once you’ve logged in, you will see the new dashboard.
To link a credit card or debit card — in this case, your eligible United Chase Visa card — toggle down to the “United Visa Rewards” tab toward the bottom of the app. You could link your card using through the “My Account” section of the app, however, this could prevent you from properly enrolling in the United Chase Visa promotion.
Once you’ve opened the “United Visa Rewards” page of the application, you will be presented with the offer terms and conditions. At the bottom of this information, you should see a bright yellow button that reads “Enroll Now.” As you might have guessed, the next step is to tap the “Enroll Now” button. Upon selecting to “Enroll Now,” you might be notified that you have successfully enrolled if you already have your United Chase Visa linked to the app. However, if you have yet to link your card, from that page, you will be asked to provide your United Chase Visa card details. Upon linking your card, you will be presented with new offers that are exclusive to card holders. You will also receive 1,000 bonus miles in the next 5 business days.
Just like that, in under a minute, you will have your United Chase Visa enrolled in United’s new Visa Rewards program and, in the next 5 days, you’ll have 1,000 miles. Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, 1,000 United miles are worth $14.
Eligible United Chase Visa Cards
- United Explorer Card
- United Club Card
- United TravelBank Card
- United MileagePlus Awards Card
- United Explorer Business Card
- United Club Business Card
Keep in mind that you only have until March 31, 2019 to enroll in this offer. You can find the full offer terms and conditions via this link. Also, be sure to check out our guides on how to earn and how to redeem with the United MileagePlus X app.
