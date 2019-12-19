All this 10-year-old wants for the holidays are TPG’s tips to fly Qantas first class
This time of year, most kids write letters to Santa and ask for new dolls, electronics or games. But there are children who write instead to The Points Guy with their holiday travel wishes.
Well, OK, maybe only one kid wrote to TPG this holiday season, but that kiddo has a points and miles wish list that puts many others to shame.
When 10-year-old Kyle Thomas wrote his holiday letter, he didn’t ask for a gift card or a new Nintendo DS. He asked Brian Kelly, The Points Guy himself, how to redeem miles to fly in first class on the Qantas A380.
First, we have to say, great choice, Kyle. You are wise beyond your years.
Even better, Kyle, you’re on the right track. Spending 70,000 Alaska Airlines MileagePlus miles (plus about $42) to fly 16 hours in Qantas first class on a route such as Dallas (DFW) to Sydney (SYD), is indeed the best option … if you can find award space.
Kyle even knew about mileage running, and that getting the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card is quick way to boost his mom’s Alaska mileage balance.
The much harder part of the equation for Kyle (and the rest of us) is that scoring first class on Qantas routes between the U.S. and Australia is approaching unicorn territory. It can happen, but you’re going to need lots of ExpertFlyer alerts, plenty of flexibility and even more luck. Or, just spend 10,000 more Alaska miles each way and instead fly Cathay Pacific first class to Australia, with a stop in Hong Kong (HKG). You’re going to find Cathay first class on a 777-300ER instead of an A380, but it’s still a great experience — and much easier to score with miles.
With some luck and practice, we have no doubt that Kyle will one day hold a ticket to fly the A380 in style with Qantas. Or, if he decides to change his holiday list a bit, there are plenty of other great first- and business-class products to fly using miles.
As for the rest of us, you can always email TPG at tips@thepointsguy.com if you don’t want to mail in a letter. Or, simply subscribe to the free daily TPG newsletter to get points and miles tips and news dropped in your inbox each morning.
Kyle, we’ll see you at the TPG offices to talk points and miles in 2020. Can’t wait for you to apply for one of our job openings in a few years!
Featured image by Nick Ellis / The Points Guy
