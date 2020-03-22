7 destinations where you can be in two (or more) places at once
Where are you right now? Most likely — no matter where you are in the world — your answer will be one single spot. That is, unless of course you’re in one of these very destinations where it’s possible to be in two (or more) places at the same time.
From the Four Corners in the United States to the International Peace Gardens on the U.S./Canada border and Trifinio, a mountain peak where the borders of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala meet in Central America, here are some of those rare sites in the world where you can technically be in two (or more) places at once.
1. The Four Corners Monument
For a small entry fee ($5 in the offseason of October to February and $10 during peak travel season of March to September) you can visit the Four Corners Monument and find yourself in four states — Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah — all at the very same time. Distinct from the U.S. National Parks system, this site is part of the Navajo Nation and the Navajo Tribal Parks system and is located within the Navajo Nation Reservation, comprised of more than 25,000 miles of land across the same four states. For those who like taking pictures with border crossing signs, don’t miss the nearby Navajo Nation Welcome sign, like I unfortunately did when I traveled to the area.
For longer stays, other nearby sites to visit include other Navajo Tribal Parks of Monument Valley, Canyon de Chelly, and Lake Powell Tribal Park, as well as the Navajo Code Talkers Museum and Explore Navajo Interactive Museum, both of which are located within the Navajo Nation in Tuba City, in northern Arizona.
2. Triple Frontier
There’s some debate about which side of the massive Iguazu Falls — a collection of 275 waterfalls twice as tall and three times as wide as the U.S.’s Niagara Falls — offers the best experience, the Argentina side or the experience on the Brazil side of the border. (Pro tip: Go to both sides and decide for yourself — you won’t regret it.) But there’s no question that the area is a huge attraction that draws one million visitors each year. I didn’t realize when I was traveling to the Falls that there is, however, a lesser known draw that’s worth a detour. The Triple Frontier is located where the borders of three South American countries — Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay — meet at the mouth of the Iguazu River. For about $6 you can visit the Three Frontiers Landmark (Marco Das 3 Fronteiras). Not to be left out, there’s another cross-border tourist site in the area, the Itaipu Dam. Situated between Paraguay and Brazil, Itaipu generates more electricity than almost any other hydroelectric power station on the planet.
3. International Peace Garden
For $20 per vehicle, you can experience both the U.S. and Canada in one beautiful park formed to commemorate the friendship and peace between these neighboring countries. Situated near the geographical center of the North American continent, the International Peace Garden is a nearly 2,400-acre park with more than 155,000 flower displays across nearly 900 acres in North Dakota, in the United States, and about 1450 acres in Manitoba, in Canada. There’s even a customs station within the park, so visitors need to bring a passport or government-issued ID with a birth certificate copy.
Since it was formed in 1932, the garden has attracted thousands of tourists each year — and I was one of them when I toured through North Dakota as part of my journey toward visiting all 50 states and took an obligatory photo with a foot in each country’s side of the park. As to where that nearby geographical center is located precisely, that’s now up for debate. The long-standing claim to fame went to Rugby, North Dakota (there’s a 15-foot-tall monument commemorating the spot and everything), but recent recalculations now point the center being in a place called Center, ND (yes, really).
4. Trifinio in Parque Nacional Montecristo
It’s a long trek — 45 minutes driving up a steep muddy path followed by a 7-kilometer (or just over 4-mile) or five-hour hike — to the top of Parque Nacional Montecristo, but when you reach the peak, at 2,418 meters or 7,933 feet, you’ll find yourself standing on El Trifinio, where the borders of El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala meet. It’s no wonder then that I haven’t made it up — despite a couple of attempts with my extended family. I might have to wait until my young nieces, nephews, and toddler are older to accomplish this one. While this one’s on the back burner, going for a boat tour of the nearby Lago de Guija, located on the El Salvador and Guatemala border, may be more manageable.
5. Bear Lake, Utah/Idaho
Growing up, I made an annual trip to my grandparents’ cabin in the mountains in northern Utah, on the Idaho border. My cousins and I would spend hours swimming in the brilliant turquoise-blue Bear Lake — known as the “Caribbean of the Rockies” for its unique hue — and joke about swimming to Idaho, but it turns out we just might have. The 20-mile-long lake is evenly split between the two states, so if you go to the northernmost side of the lake in Utah or the southernmost side of the lake in Idaho, it’s possible to say you’ve been swimming in two states at once.
If accomplishing that feat leaves you feeling hungry, fill up like a local — with a raspberry shake, made from berries grown in the Bear Lake area. Everyone has their favorite neighborhood spot, but my family has always preferred LaBeau’s. Legend has it, Loch Ness isn’t the only lake with a monster, as far back as the 1800s, locals have claimed there are monsters swimming in these waters, too.
6. Texarkana, Arkansas/Texas and 7. Texhoma, Oklahoma/Texas
“There’s a little bit of everything in Texas and a whole lot of Texas in me,” so the song goes. There’s certainly a lot of Texas (and its bordering states) in the two divided cities of Texarkana (on the Texas-Arkansas border) and Texhoma (on the Texas-Oklahoma border).
While there are two separate Texarkanas (Texarkana, Arkansas and Texarkana, Texas), each with its own mayor and city council, the two cities share a post office and courthouse, appropriately named the State Line Post Office and Federal Building, located in both states — the only U.S. Post Office in the country with that distinction. (Apparently the State Line Post Office and Federal Building is the most photographed courthouse in the U.S. after the Supreme Court in D.C.) In addition to local history museums dedicated to cars, the region’s history, and the area’s railroad station, President Bill Clinton’s birthplace, now a National Historic Site with a visitor center, is also within easy driving distance of the two towns.
Not to be confused with the two Texarkanas above, there are two Texhomas on Texas’s other border, the one with Oklahoma: Texhoma, Texas (population: 364) and Texhoma, Oklahoma (population: 926). While the two cities have had legal battles about which municipality could claim ownership to the area’s local businesses, the two now share a unique arrangement with a cross-border public school system. In kindergarten through fourth grade, kids are enrolled in the Texhoma Independent School District, in Texas, while fifth through twelfth grade students go to Texhoma Public Schools in Oklahoma.
Feature image by David Silverman/Getty Images.
