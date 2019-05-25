Where to Stay in the Hamptons This Summer
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Summer may not officially begin until June 21, but Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the season. So this weekend, it’s time to bring your summer whites out of storage and plan a jaunt (or several) to the Hamptons.
Of course, not everyone owns their own cottage by the bay, but if you want to spend a weekend experiencing the summer destination where in-the-know New Yorkers go, here’s where to stay.
A Room at the Beach
The latest opening is this chic 10-room property in Bridgehampton, which debuted this week. It was originally owned by Alexis Stewart, whose mother, Martha, planted the allée of redwoods that gives the grounds the vibe of a magical forest. Entrepreneurial couple Lucy Swift Weber and Charles Lemonides took over the hotel and transformed it into a must-visit bolthole filled with hand-picked antiques and flea market finds from Morocco, Tulum and beyond — not to mention a sauna, outdoor pool and bikes available to take on trips to the beach.
“We love Bridgehampton for some really good reasons,” Lemonides said in a statement. “It’s a beautiful part of the world where so many talented people have built so many great places to stay. We wanted to create a place in the spirit of some of the best residences, but open to anyone that wants to drop in and experience the Hamptons that we know and love.”
TPG readers can get an exclusive 25% discount when reserving three nights before June 21. Just use the code TPGbeach when booking, and charge the stay to your Chase Sapphire Reserve or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, which will earn you 3x or 2x, respectively.
The baseline room, the Bay Twin Room, which has two twin beds, can cost around $700 per night on a peak summer weekend.
Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina
For those considering a weekend way out east, Gurney’s took over the old Montauk Yacht Club, and this year, it’s opening as Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina. Located on Lake Montauk, the property will share the DNA of its sister hotels in Montauk and Newport, but will have even more amenities. It’s got 107 rooms, three pools, a private beach, a kids’ club, a trio of restaurants and a 232-slip marina — you know, in case you decide to dock your yacht while you stop by for dinner.
Spending a night? Book your stay with your Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card at Hotels.com/Venture to earn 10x miles on your stay through Jan. 31, 2020. (You can also take advantage of the Hotels.com Rewards program to earn one free night for every 10 paid nights, effectively boosting your return to 20% when you pay with the Venture card.)
The baseline room, the Standard Room, with one King Bed, can cost around $825 per night on a peak weekend.
Topping Rose House
This Hamptons stalwart is beloved for a reason. Its 22 rooms are set in a private home built in 1842 that’s just a 15-minute walk from downtown Bridgehampton. It’s also got the Hamptons’ only restaurant by Jean-Georges Vongerichten, which hosts DJ-fueled brunch parties on the weekends. This summer, the hotel is planning a party for National Rosé Day on June 8 and a Veuve Cliquot-fueled fête for the Fourth of July.
Topping Rose House is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program, which gives cardholders with The Platinum Card® from American Express, or Centurion-branded card, elite-like perks, including space-available upgrades, daily breakfast for two, guaranteed late check out and more. Card members can now earn 5x Membership Rewards points on prepaid Fine Hotels & Resorts bookings or use Membership Rewards Pay With Points to cover all or part of a Fine Hotels & Resorts stay.
The baseline room, the Cottage Room, with one king bed, can cost around $2,995 per night on a peak weekend.
Terra Glamping
The glamping trend has arrived on Governor’s Island in New York City, so it was only a matter of time before it made it out east, too. This year, Terra Glamping has set up 30 canvas tents outfitted with plush beds, dressers and decks with seating in East Hamtpon’s Cedar Point County Park. Guests can partake in morning yoga sessions, go kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding on the bay, enjoy cookouts and farm-to-table meals, and make s’mores around the bonfire.
The baseline room, the Water View Tent, with one queen bed, can cost around $375 per night on a peak weekend.
Featured photo courtesy of Gurney’s Resorts.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.