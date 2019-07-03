This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Summer vacation has started and the last thing most families want to think about right now are technological gadgets. We get it, the idea of an unplugged summer is … lovely.
But, in between making waves at the beach and building sandcastles, thinking about the electronics you could use for your upcoming vacation, kids summer camp or even back-to-school shopping might not be the worst — especially if it’s “free”. Those who hold the Business Platinum® Card from American Express receive Dell statement credits for eligible purchases. With this credit, you’ll receive up to $200 in statement credits each year, but similar to the Saks Fifth Avenue credit available on The Platinum Card® from American Express, it is divided into two parts.
You’ll receive a $100 Dell credit between January and June and then another $100 credit between July and December. Now that July has hit, this means you can go ahead and use the second half of the credit. Note: You must register for the statement credit prior to making your purchase for it to count.
Related: 8 Things to Do When You Get Amex Business Platinum Card
The credit can be used towards your total purchase at Dell, but if you are looking to truly get something for $0 out of pocket, there are many items under the $100 mark. Here are my favorite items for your family:
1. Fujifilm Instax Mini Camera
There are some moments you want to capture and have in your hand right away. This is where the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera comes into play. With a modern day design, yet old school concept you can snap your photo and print it out instantly. I personally would have loved being able to print out pictures right away when I was at overnight camp and hang them up over my bed. Kids love this sort of thing, too. At $70, that leaves you room to purchase an extra pack of film as well.
2. Digital Camera
If the film camera isn’t for you, the Nikon Coolpix is a great camera at just $90. I personally enjoy having a camera on me to minimize the amount of time I spend on my phone. I also like that this camera is reasonably inexpensive for kids to use.
3. Monitor
Although I love the portability of my MacBook computer, I enjoy having a larger monitor in my office. There is definitely something to be said about a big screen set up, especially during a long day of work. I also like the concept for high schoolers and college bound kids sitting at a desk for awhile doing homework. The Dell 22 Monitor is currently just $99 which makes it the perfect price point to fully use up your credit.
4. Printer
If you have a child going off to college, here is the perfect opportunity to purchase a new printer. The EPSON All-In-One-Printer is on sale costing just $80. Although, Dell sells many different printers, so definitely search the site to find one that works best for your family.
5. Printer Ink
BI typically need to replace my printer ink and ensure everything is in good working order by the first day of the following school year. Those beginning of school forms are relentless. Dell sells many different ink brands depending on the printer you have. With the $100 credit, that’s more than enough to stock up on ink.
6. Drone
A fun toy for kids and adults of all ages is a drone. While some can be quite expensive, Dell sells the Ryze Tello Iron Man Edition Drone for just $129. While this is slightly more than the credit, it means you are essentially paying only $30 out of pocket for this cool looking Drone. In addition to being fun, they can also be educational due to the coding required.
7. Google Home
The Google Home ($100) and Google Mini ($50) are must haves in my book. We use it for everything from finding out the weather to playing musical chairs and listening to music. We have a Google Home in our kitchen and then a Google Mini in each of our kids bedrooms. At just 3 and 6 years olds, our kids can play whatever song they desire while going to bed. The mini also serves as their alarm clock in the morning. We even have the Google Home Lights ($55) were we can automatically turn on the kitchen lights with our voice and turn them different colors. While I don’t necessarily get the appeal, my kids love it. Although there have been many promotions over the past year to get the Google Mini extremely discounted or even free, if you are looking to use up your credit, this could be the perfect way.
8. Bluetooth Speakers
Bluetooth speakers are a great asset while spending the day at the beach, the park or even playing in your backyard. The JBL Go 2 Portable Bluetooth Speakers cost $40 although there are many other speakers available as well under the $100 threshold.
9. Kindle Fire
Even though they are an Amazon product, Dell actually sells the Kindle Tablets — Kindle Fire 7 Kids ($100) and Kindle Fire HD 8 Tablet ($80). For long car trips and plane rides, the Kindle Fire comes in extremely handy for my kids. If you have used up your Dell statement credits, but still want to purchase the Fire, there is still time apply just 1 Amex Membership Reward point and receive up 20% off your purchase.
Related: 10 Tips for Surviving Long Haul Flights With Kids
10. Backpack
For back to school, you might want to purchase your child a new backpack. Dell sells many different options based on your needs, but the M-edge Relay Backpack even has a built in battery. This is perfect for charing your phone, tablet or computer on the go.
Maximize Your Purchase
Even though the Dell statement credit essentially can wipe away your purchase, you can still earn points, miles or even cash back on the initial amount spent. Check evrewards.com first to see which portal is offering the highest offer. As of right now, TopCashBack is offering 4% cash back (even though they do not appear on the aggregated site) and Mr. Rebates is offering 3% cash back. If you prefer to earn points and miles, Hawaiian Airlines is offering 3x miles at Dell.com while British Airways and American Airlines are both offering 2x miles. Southwest Airlines is only offering 1x point, but the points earned do count towards earning the Southwest Companion Pass.
Bottom Line
With the calendar just resetting to July, there’s no rush to use up this $100 of credit, but if you need goodies for the summer or start of the school year, now’s a good time to hit “checkout”. With Dell selling a ton of different items, you should have no problem finding a gadget for your family.
Business Platinum® Card from American Express: Earn up to 100,000 points; 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
Prices accurate as of publication date.
Jennifer Yellin covers family travel deals for TPG and blogs at Deals We Like. Follow her family’s adventures on Twitter and Instagram.
Featured photo by David Lees / Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.