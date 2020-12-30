This tiny house oasis near Zion National Park makes for the perfect socially distant vacation
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Utah is known for its scenic views, invigorating outdoor experiences and the “Big 5” national parks, including Bryce Canyon, Zion, Arches, Canyonlands and Capitol Reef.
Eco-conscious nature-lovers have long loved Utah but, in recent years, the rising tiny house trend has gained traction and made it even more accessible for travelers to visit the state. Just 20 minutes outside the gates of Zion National Park, you’ll find The Dwellings at River Rock, a tiny and small house village in La Verkin, Utah.
We decided to pull off a safe and socially distant getaway to the Zion area before the holidays. It was easy to get there from our home in Las Vegas and it was exactly what we needed to get into the holiday spirit.
Here’s why this tiny house oasis near Zion National Park makes for the perfect socially distant vacation — over the holidays or year-round.
For more travel news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.
Renting a tiny house in Southern Utah
The Dwellings at River Rock consists of about a dozen luxury small and tiny house vacation rental houses ranging from 300 to 800 square feet. They were designed to lend a smaller sustainable footprint while providing the best amenities of home. Each house is modern in design and comes with all of the essentials including a kitchenette, full-size bathroom with toiletries, full-size sleeping spaces, Wi-Fi and outstanding views of the Virgin River and the Pine Valley Mountains.
We had the pleasure of staying in the Shocking View Stacker, which is an 800-square-foot small house and it was the perfect vacation space for a family as small as three or as large as eight.
The Shocking View Stacker was outfitted with a queen-sized master bed, loft with two sets of twin bunk beds and a living area that could be turned into another sleeping space with a full-size sleeper sofa.
The best part about these luxurious tiny houses is the emphasis on indoor/outdoor living. Each unit has doors that slide open to an outdoor sitting space complete with lawn chairs, a grill and outdoor cocktail bar. There was plenty of space to share a family meal or grab one nearby. The Red River Roasting Company is a mom-and-pop establishment serving coffee, sweets and sandwiches within walking distance of The Dwelling.
One of the main reasons we chose this location, aside from the views and its proximity to Zion National Par,k is because we knew that we could be safe and remain socially distant here while enjoying some time outside as a family. The properties are free-standing meaning that you remain a safe distance away from your neighbors and still get to enjoy all the things that make this property unique.
How to get there
McCarran International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas or Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), which just opened the second phase of the new facility, are the closest airports to The Dwellings. You’ll drive two hours from LAS and 4.5 from SLC.
St. George, Utah is a driveable 30 minutes away and it’s four hours from Flagstaff, Arizona. Bryce Canyon is also a two-hour drive if you are aiming to cross off multiple of Utah’s Big 5 national parks in one trip.
Related: How to visit national parks for less
How to book
The cost of The Dwellings at River Rock range vastly depending on the size of the home you choose and the season that you visit. In general, expect the luxury tiny houses to range from about $150 to $300 per night. However, one benefit of traveling with extended family and friends is sharing the costs.
While you can book directly with The Dwellings, there are also options to book via Airbnb and other third-party booking apps to cut costs. If you book with Airbnb, be sure to use a credit card that will reward you for the purchase. The Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card both code Airbnb purchases as travel so you’ll earn 3x Ultimate Rewards points with the CSR and 2x with the CSP.
Related: Sapphire showdown — Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve
Also, be on the lookout for seasonal promotions. There is currently a low season winter discount for up to 40% off bookings that can be used through the rest of the season, excluding the holiday dates. This is perfect to take advantage of for remote learning or prior to returning to school after the holidays — especially if you already live nearby and can get there without visiting an airport or boarding a plane.
Contactless check-in and checkout
The property offers contactless and keyless entry. On the day of your booking, you will receive a text message with the passcode to the room’s keypad. It will be a four-digit number that you can input in the door upon entry and exit. Checkout is also contactless. You simply leave the property and housekeeping will come as scheduled to clean and sanitize, which was nice and helped us feel safe and secure.
Exploring Zion National Park right now
As mentioned, Zion National Park and the Springdale Metropolitan area are a quick and scenic 20- minute drive from The Dwelling. This property made a great basecamp for us to explore the area and enter the park for the weekend.
COVID-19 reservations and restrictions
From the property, we drove 25 minutes to the Springdale Visitor center to get on the shuttle that goes to the park. Zion National Park is currently requiring that all guests that want to take the shuttle reserve tickets ahead of time for each member of the family. There is a $1 nonrefundable fee per ticket.
In-park shuttles accepted only a limited number of people per bus and aided in air ventilation by opening all windows and skylights.
We found it easy to explore trails while keeping our distance from others. The park closed all trails that were narrow and did not allow social distancing.
Zion National Park did an excellent job handling social distance requirements and we felt safe for the duration of our trip.
Bottom line
Travel looks different for many of us right now during COVID-19 but our tiny house oasis made it accessible for my family to enjoy a socially distant vacation with minimal contact with others. Heading to Zion National Park can make for a great holiday getaway for families looking for a change of scenery or for year-round during distance learning. With properties ranging from 300 to 800 square feet, there is a wide variety for couples, families or solo travelers. If you’ve been skeptical to try the tiny house living craze, this is the perfect place to start.
Featured image by evenfh/Shutterstock.com
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.