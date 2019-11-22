Your ultimate guide to credit card retention offers
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Although we at TPG love sign-up bonus points, savvy award travelers are always looking for new opportunities to earn extra points to keep balances high for the next vacation. Today we’re going to talk about credit card retention offers, which can be a great way to earn bonus points with the cards you already have.
What are retention offers?
Once a credit card issuer has spent hundreds of dollars (in the form of a cash or points welcome bonus) to entice you to open a card, they need to find a way to recoup that investment. If you close your card after only a year or two, the issuer will lose money on you. So some (but not all) issuers will offer you a retention bonus to keep a card open longer than you otherwise would have. These bonuses can take the form of bonus points, statement credits or even reductions or waivers of an annual fee — anything that helps persuade you to keep the card open (and, in the issuer’s eyes, keep spending on the card).
How to ask for a retention offer
One common misconception about retention offers is that you can only get them if you’re trying to close a card. It’s true that you’ll generally have the most success asking for a retention offer right around the time your annual fee posts (since that’s when many people decide to cancel a card), but you can try your luck at any time.
With more companies using automated phone systems, how you phrase your request is very important. Instead of saying, “I’d like to close my credit card,” and hoping the agent makes you an offer, you need to say, “I’m considering closing my card,” or, “I’m not sure I want to keep paying the annual fee on my card.” I’ve heard horror stories of people who said they wanted to close their card and the automated system shuttered the account before they could ever speak to a human being about it.
Here’s the secret: It’s possible to get a retention offer on a card you never had any intention of closing. The threat of taking your business somewhere else, even if it’s an empty threat, might get you an offer.
Each issuer is different in how they handle retention offers. Some, like American Express, have a dedicated retention department you can ask to be transferred to. For other cards, a front-line customer service representative might be able to help you. You can adapt the script to suit your own needs, but my calls usually go something like this:
“Hi, I noticed that the annual fee on my ______ card just posted and I’m really not sure I can justify paying it for another year. I really like (insert your favorite benefits), but I’m just not sure about this annual fee. I was wondering if you could check if there were any retention offers available on my account that might help me make up my mind?”
At this point, you can expect the corporate marketing to kick in and the agent will read you some talking points about why the card is so great and worth keeping. You’ll need to deflect, which you can do by bringing the discussion back to the annual fee you don’t want to pay, by mentioning that you have other cards with similar perks (especially if you have multiple Marriott/Delta/Hilton cards, for example), or by saying that you just don’t find yourself spending as much on the card as you want to. Remember, at no point should you actually say, “I want to close the card,” only that you’re thinking about it.
This is purely anecdotal, but I’ve found Amex to be the most generous with retention offers. Chase almost never gives them out. Other card issuers may do so but much less frequently.
What types of offers are there?
Depending on the issuer, there are three different offers you might receive:
- Annual fee reduction or waiver: Depending on the card, this can be as good as cash. Even if you don’t plan to use the card much, if you get an annual fee waiver, you can keep the card open for another year, boosting your credit score.
- Bonus points: Sometimes you’ll simply be given points for agreeing to keep the account open, though more often than not it will be an offer similar to an initial welcome bonus: Spend X amount of money in the next three months in order to earn bonus points.
- Statement credits: Same as above, sometimes applied directly to the account but more often requires some spending to earn.
It goes without saying that the more you spend on a card, the more likely you are to receive an offer. Issuers want to keep their most valuable customers. Sometimes you might even be given a choice between a statement credit or bonus points, in which case you can quickly pull up TPG’s monthly valuation series and decide which offer is better. As an example, I recently received a retention offer on my Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card after reminding the representative that I spend more than $100,000 a year across all my Amex cards. I was given the choice between a $100 statement credit or 30,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the next three months. TPG values those points at $240, and I value them even higher with my Marriott Titanium status, so it was a no-brainer for me to pick the points.
A number of readers in the TPG Lounge also shared some retention offers they’ve received in the last year:
- Barclays AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®: “I’d otherwise spend zero, but [I received] a $100 statement credit for spending $1,000 a month on the card for three months (which I’ve done for two years now).” — Brandon P.
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: 30,000 Membership Rewards® points for $4,000 in spending; American Express® Gold Card: 20,000 points for $3,000 in spending in three months. — Martin F.
- “Amex Platinum: 30,000 for $3,000 in spending in three months. I’ve had the card since 2007 and this is the first time I asked, based on reading Lounge posts! The points posted immediately. I put next to no spending on this card; I only use it for the 5x airfare.” — Loren G.
Bottom line
Every time an annual fee hits on one of your cards, you have to make the decision to keep it open or cancel it. Even if you think you know what you want to do, you can’t be sure until you have all the information in front of you. Spending 5-10 minutes on the phone might net you enough points for a free one-way flight to Europe on a card you already wanted to keep open. In terms of pure return on time, there aren’t many deals better than that.
Featured photo by Fox Photos / Hulton Archive / Getty Images
Earn 75,000 points with this card after spending $3,000 within the first 3 months. TPG values 75K Bonvoy points to be worth around $600. Aside from the huge welcome offer you'll earn up to $300 in statement credits each year and 1 free night every year after cardmember anniversary.
- Earn 75,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months.
- Enjoy up to $300 in statement credits each year of Card Membership for eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.
- Earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. 3 points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines. 2 points on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive 1 Free Night Award every year after your Card account anniversary. Award can be used for one night (redemption level at or under 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points) at a participating hotel. Certain hotels have resort fees.
- Enjoy unlimited airport lounge visits when you enroll in Priority Pass™ Select membership.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $450 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.