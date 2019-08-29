This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Marriott Bonvoy is by far the world’s largest hotel company, and home to some of the most aspirational points properties in the world under the umbrella of its St. Regis, Ritz-Carlton and Luxury Collection brands. Properties like the St. Regis Maldives and Al Maha Resort in Dubai are on the bucket list of just about every award traveler out there, but it takes a lot of points to turn these dreams into a reality.
Standard award nights at these and other Category 8 properties cost 85,000 points per night, with that number climbing up to 100,000 points when Marriott starts peak pricing beginning September 14, 2019. If you’re hoping to stay for more than a night or two, you may need to team up with friends and family members to earn the requisite number of points. Thankfully, Marriott allows point transfers between accounts, and today we’re going to take a look at how to do that.
Why You Should Transfer Marriott Points
There are plenty of reasons to consider transferring points, some of which might be more obvious than others. First of all, if one member of your group has Marriott elite status, you’d want the reservation to be made from that account in order to earn the benefits, including a welcome amenity, free breakfast or room upgrades depending on the traveler’s elite tier.
Obviously if you’re just short of the points needed for a specific reservation transferring makes sense — though you could also take advantage of Marriott’s Points Advance feature to lock in the award space — but transferring might also help you get more value out of your redemption. If you have enough points in your account for a three-night stay and a friend has enough for another night, a transfer from his or her account could actually translate into five nights since Marriott offers a fifth night free on award stays.
Further Reading: Maximizing Redemptions With the Marriott Bonvoy Program
If you’re working in “two-player mode” — where two spouses, siblings or close friends team up to earn points together — you might find one party has a few leftover points in his/her Marriott account. If those points are close to expiring or you don’t have enough to redeem for a free night, gifting them to a friend or family member beats letting them go to waste.
Transferring Marriott Points Between Accounts
While Marriott allows point transfers between accounts, there are some restrictions to be aware of. Let’s start with the good news: You don’t need to be related to the person you’re transferring with, nor do you need to share an address. You can transfer points to anyone’s Marriott account, as long as both accounts have been open and in good standing for 30 days (with qualifying activity) or 90 days (without qualifying activity).
Each member can transfer up to 100,000 points per calendar year, and receive up to 500,000 points per calendar year. As is the case with most point transfers, you can only move points in 1,000-point increments.
Further Reading: The Award Traveler’s Guide to Marriott Bonvoy
Marriott’s IT has been one of the most frequent complaints since it closed its acquisition of SPG, so it might be a good thing that you can’t transfer points online. In order to initiate a transfer you’ll need to call Marriott member support at 801-468-4000. Note that transferring points does not count as a qualifying activity, and therefore won’t extend the expiration date on your account.
Earning Marriott Points
Now that you know how easy it is to combine Marriott points between accounts, it’s time to start earning some points! You can earn points for paid Marriott hotel stays, with general members earning 10x points per dollar spent and elite members earning up to 17.5x points per dollar. You can also boost your balance quickly by applying for a Marriott Bonvoy credit card, and there are several good offers available:
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Earn 75,000 points after spending $3,000 in purchases in the first three months
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: Earn 75,000 points after spending $3,000 in purchases in the first three months
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card: Earn 75,000 points after spending $3,000 in purchases in the first three months
With all cards offering the same identical 75,000-point bonus (worth $600 based on TPG’s valuations) and the same 6x points per dollar on Marriott purchases, it can be tough to pick the right one for you. If you’re facing that dilemma, make sure to check out our guide to Marriott credit cards comparing the pros and cons of your different choices.
Bottom Line
Even if you don’t plan on transferring points immediately, it’s worth tucking this information into your back pocket. Whether it’s this year or next, there will come a time when you’re just a few thousand points shy of an award you really want, and having a friend or family member transfer to your account might be your saving grace. 100,000 Marriott points a year isn’t a ton, but it should be more than enough to allow you to reach for that next award.
Featured photo by Ethan Steinberg/The Points Guy
