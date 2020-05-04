TPG reader credit card question: Which credit cards should I use to buy household furnishings?
As we all spend more time at home during the pandemic, some of us have decided that this is the perfect time to put all that HGTV inspiration to work.
For some, that may be a new paint job and for others it may mean new furniture. Regardless, these upgrades can be pricey. On the bright side, that means there’s an opportunity to earn rewards on those purchases. Reader Drew S. asked a question along these lines:
I’m renovating my Condo. What card gives me the best points on furniture and other household furnishings?Drew S.
So before you go sprucing up your home, let’s take a look at some ways you can maximize these upgrades.
Option 1: Open a new card to get a welcome bonus
Investing in new furniture is pricey, but if you charge it to a new card, you can jump-start the spending required to earn a welcome bonus on a premium rewards card. That’s why you may want to consider opening a new credit card if you have large purchases in mind. That new couch could earn enough bonus rewards to pay for your next flight or hotel stay.
Of course, you should always take into consideration the long-term benefits of opening a new credit card. For instance, will you use the annual travel credits on the expensive Platinum Card? Or are you a more moderate traveler who may be better served by the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card? If you’re not maximizing all of the perks that come with these premium credit cards, the annual fee may not be worth it to you.
Here’s a look at some of our favorite premium rewards cards that offer generous welcome bonuses:
|Card
|Welcome bonus
|Earning structure (% return based on TPG valuations)
|Best for …
|Annual fee
|Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
|60,000 Ultimate Rewards after spending $4,000 in the first three months of account opening
|2x on travel and dining, 1x on all other purchases (2% return on everyday spending)
|Long-term travel rewards at an affordable price
|$95
|The Platinum Card® from American Express
|60,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $5,000 in purchases in the first three months of account opening.
|5x on airfare booked directly with the airline or through amextravel.com, 1x on all other purchases (2% return on everyday spending)
|Premium travel rewards and lounge access
|$550 (see rates and fees)
|Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
|100,000 Ultimate Rewards after spending $15,000 in the first three months of account opening.
|3x on travel, shipping, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases; 1x on all other purchases (2% return on everyday spending)
|Business spend and valuable rewards
|$95
Option 2: Leverage what you already have
Whether or not you’re over Chase’s 5/24 rule, you don’t want to add another card to your wallet, or you don’t want to worry about reaching a minimum spending requirement over three months, don’t worry. There are plenty of other great cards out there that can help you maximize your spending. And you may even have one or two of these in your wallet already.
Here’s a look at the cards that offer a return of at least 2% — no minimum spending required:
|Card
|Earning structure (% return based on TPG valuations)
|Annual fee
|Chase Freedom Unlimited
|1.5% cash back or 1.5x Ultimate Rewards* on all purchases (3% return on spending)
|$0
|Citi® Double Cash Card
|2% cash back on all purchases — 1% when you make purchases; 1% as you pay your bill (3.4% return on spending)
|$0
|Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
|2x on all purchases (2.8% return on spending)
|$0 for the first year, then $95
|Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card
|3% cash back in the category of your choice (gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement/furnishings); 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs — up to $2,500 in combined bonus category spend each quarter, then 1% (3% return on spending)
|$0
*When paired with a Sapphire card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve
The information for the Chase Freedom Unlimited and Capital One Venture card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
As you can see, all of these cards offer a solid amount of points per dollar spent on nonbonus spending, like furniture. However, some cards offer more flexibility than others. For instance, you can convert the 1.5% cash back earned with the Chase Freedom Unlimited into 1.5x Ultimate Rewards when paired with another Sapphire card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve. TPG values Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents each, increasing your return on spending to 3%.
Bottom line
Before making any large purchases, always take some time to evaluate your wallet. If you have the room to expand your portfolio, a new credit card is definitely worth considering as the welcome bonus alone is much easier to achieve and could be well worth it in the long run. However, be sure to pick a premium rewards card that fits your long-term spending habits, not just your short-term purchasing needs.
This should be a good start in helping Drew narrow his options and figure out which card to use for his redecorating.
