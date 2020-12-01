3 ways to stack Saks Fifth Avenue deals to save big today
Good news: It’s still not too late to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals.
Many retailers are keeping their deals and discounts running this week — and one, in particular, stands out for shoppers who love to stack rewards and promotions.
Right now, you can save up to $500 at Saks Fifth Avenue with the code CYBER20SF at checkout. You’ll get $50 off every $200 you spend (a 25% return) until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2020. Details are here.
Even better? It stacks with multiple other offers.
If you have The Platinum Card® from American Express and haven’t yet used your second Saks Fifth Avenue credit of the year (cardholders get two up to $50 credits, one for the first half of the year and another for the second) now’s a great time to make sure it doesn’t expire.
Some cardmembers may also have an Amex Offer right now for bonus points on Saks Fifth Avenue purchases. Personally, I’m earning 3x American Express Membership Rewards points per dollar spent (up to 10,000 points) when I use my enrolled Platinum card at Saks online or through the app.
Best of all, many online shopping portals are offering elevated cash back or mileage bonuses, according to CashBackMonitor.com. The best by far is a whopping 16% cash back from Rakuten (normally 2%). That can also translate to 16 Amex Membership Rewards points per dollar if you prefer that to cash back. You can pick and choose the best online shopping portal for your personal needs, but Rakuten’s current offer is a knockout.
Don’t forget to sign in to your Shoprunner account for free two-day shipping — another cool American Express cardholder perk — and search for other sales and promotions that might apply. You can also usually use a free shipping code found on the Saks website if you prefer, or enter your email to receive a welcome offer (usually 10% off your first online purchase).
Right now, shoppers can get 15% off beauty purchases and peruse nearly 16,000 items on sale for 75% off, including Tumi suitcases and bags.
To save $50 off every $200 spent on the Saks sale, just look for items that qualify for the Cyber Monday sale, as there are many exclusions. Eligible items will clearly indicate they qualify for the coupon code.
I decided to take advantage of all these stackable deals and promotions to replace my carry-on suitcase which — in classic 2020 fashion — met an untimely end during a very embarrassing fall from a very great height on a recent trip.
I’ve been eyeing a Bric’s suitcase for a while, and even though it’s one of the designers excluded from the Cyber Monday sale, the Platinum credit, bonus Membership Rewards points and cash back still made the suitcase much more affordable.
With this splurge, I’ll get almost $65 in cash back from Rakuten. Factor in the $50 Platinum credit and the nearly 1,200 Membership Rewards points I’ll earn from the Amex Offer (worth about $24), and I’ll get approximately $140 in value on a bag I’ve wanted for a while. Sure, the upfront cost of the carry-on may still be, well, a lot — but with the savings, credits and points, that luxury suitcase quickly became attainable. And, because you can get free shipping with the code FREESHIP (or complimentary two-day shipping with your ShopRunner benefit), you don’t have to worry about any other pesky fees.
I was in the market for a new suitcase with some very specific features, but shoppers who aren’t beholden to specific brands or products can easily get an even better deal.
Perhaps you want a new bag for your 2021 travels, like this classic zip backpack by Tory Burch. It’s $268, but eligible for the Cyber Monday sale, so you’d save $50 — plus, this item is eligible for free two-day shipping and returns with Shoprunner.
Before taxes, your total would drop to $218 — and you’ll get nearly $35 back when you go through Rakuten first. After the purchase hits your statement, you can expect another $50 from your Platinum credit and 654 in points (if you have an Amex Offer for Saks Fifth Avenue purchases).
With savings like that, today is the perfect time to stock up on any travel items you may need in the future — or candles, home decor, shoes or beauty products. We won’t judge. And don’t forget, that $50 Saks credit hit the Platinum Amex won’t roll over to the next year, so make sure to use it before it expires at the end of the year.
