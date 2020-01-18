8 things to consider before flying with your pet
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s Note: This post was originally published on Sept. 28, 2019.
Traveling with your favorite, furry companion may sound like a blast but for some people, it may even be a necessity. Every animal is an individual with its own unique ways of responding to situations — and they’re not all born to be world travelers.
Recently, Qantas announced that it will be temporarily banning boxers, pugs and bulldogs from flying effective at the end of January. This decision came after two dogs died aboard Qantas flights in December of 2019. Both were snub-nosed dogs.
“These types of dogs are hugely popular, but unfortunately they are high-risk flyers due to their respiratory system and breathing problems,” Qantas Freight’s chief customer officer Nick McGlynn said in a statement to the SMH.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
The airline shared that it would be requiring all snub-nosed dogs to be cleared by a veterinarian prior to travel. Prior to the ban, Qantas already had a five-hour flight restriction placed on high-risk dog breeds, which required owners to sign a waiver acknowledging the risk.
While we can’t speak for all pets, there are a handful of things you should consider before flying with your pet for the first time, such as breed. Here are eight things to consider.
Has your pet traveled before?
Taking a dog who has never flown before on a cross-country adventure may not be ideal. “The biggest mistake that pet owners could make is expecting too much too soon,” pet behaviorist and owner of School For The Dogs, Annie Grossman, told TPG. Test the waters by taking your pet on a short commuter flight to see if they’re fit for a longer journey. If possible, it’s best to introduce travel to your pet while they’re still a puppy, preferably when he or she is still under 12-weeks old, before the socialization window closes.
How old is your pet?
Though you want to put the training wings on early, the USDA requires that pets must be older than 8-weeks old to fly. On the opposite end of the spectrum, you won’t want to fly with an animal that is too old, either. The burden of flying on a senior animal could be too much for them to handle.
Does your pet have health issues?
Animals with existing conditions can have serious complications during plane travel. According to Air Travel Consumer Reports from the Department of Transportation (DOT), heart and respiratory issues are the most common causes of animal deaths in the air. If your pet has an existing medical issue, a temporary illness or an injury, leave them on the ground if you can.
For instance, snub-nosed dogs are considered high risk travelers due to their respiratory issues. To protect those dogs, airlines like Qantas have placed bans on the bulldogs, boxers and pugs.
Is your pet easily stressed?
If your dog hides in the bathtub every time it thunders, a trip on a noisy airplane — especially in cargo — will not be a pleasant experience for him or her. There are a few ways you can deal with a nervous dog when flying, but if travel isn’t necessary, it’s best to just leave them at home. Even adults get nervous during take off, so just imagine what it’s like for an animal with heightened senses, experiencing an unfamiliar pressure change without warning. Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan, a Massachusetts-based veterinarian, recommended stress-relieving pheromone products (like Feliway for cats) that can be sprayed in the carrier if travel is a must.
What breed is your pet?
Snub-nosed (also known as brachycephalic) animals are susceptible to respiratory difficulties while flying. These breeds include pugs, Boston terriers and boxers, and some felines are included in this list as well, like Burmese, Himalayan and Persian cats. Most airlines do not allow brachycephalic breeds in the cargo hold.
How large is your pet?
If your pet is too big to fit in a carrier under a seat, you’ll have to put them in cargo — something that is strongly discouraged unless absolutely necessary. “Unless your animal is small enough to fit under your seat and you can bring him or her in the cabin, the ASPCA [advises] pet owners to not fly their animal,” said Lisa Weisberg, ASPCA senior vice president of government affairs and public policy.
How long is the trip?
“If the trip is less than a week, I wouldn’t recommend pet travel unless it had to be done,” Kaplan said. It can take cats and dogs a few weeks to get acclimated to a new environment, Kaplan said, which is an additional stressor on top of air travel.
Is your pet comfortable in a carrier?
An injury to the paw or nail while trying to make a grand escape from the crate is one of the top causes of injuries for dogs held in cargo, according to the DOT. The best way to get your pet familiar with a carrier is to let them lay in it at home. Give them treats while they’re inside and make the carrier feel like a positive place.
In addition to asking yourself these important questions, it’s always best to check with your veterinarian before bringing your pet on a plane. He or she will be able to give you an expert opinion based on your individual pet.
Original reporting by Danielle Vito.
Feature photo by Richard Atrero de Guzman/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership at select airports and stadiums across the U.S. and Permissible Biometric Scanning Technology terms: eye scanning, irises scanning and fingerprints scanning.
- Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network – no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required. Earn up to $100 in statement credits per calendar year on your LoungeBuddy purchases.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.