How to register for the Amex Gold Dining Credit
The American Express® Gold Card was seemingly made for people who live to eat.
Not only does it earn 4x Membership Rewards points on worldwide dining and U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 a year, then 1x), but it also comes with a $120 annual dining statement credit. This is in addition to the $100 airline fee credit — perks that, together, effectively lower the $250 annual fee to only $30.
The dining statement credit works at the following merchants: Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and participating Shake Shack locations. It’s not automatically applied though, so you’ll need to activate it online before you can take advantage.
We’ll walk you through the process.
Enroll your card in 5 clicks or less
Once you’ve logged in to your Amex account, select your Gold card in the top right-hand corner. Then, select “Benefits” on the top bar.
From there, you’ll see the $120 dining credit benefit on the first column to the left. If not, just scroll down until you do. The credit is distributed as up to $10 statement credits per month, so you’ll want to make sure you’re ordering from a participating merchant at least once a month to take full advantage.
As you’ll see here, I’ve already enrolled in this benefit. If you haven’t, simply click on “Learn More” and you’ll be prompted to enroll on the next screen.
It’s worth noting that the terms and conditions explicitly exclude gift cards and merchandise purchases. Enrolling in this valuable benefit online should only take you about five minutes or less to complete, but you can also enroll by chatting with an Amex agent online, on the app or by calling customer service.
Bottom line
If you regularly dine at one of the aforementioned restaurants or use delivery services such as Grubhub or Seamless, having this card in your wallet makes a lot of sense. Just be sure you’re not leaving money on the table — enroll your Amex Gold Card now so you don’t miss out.
For rates and fees of the Amex Gold Card, please click here.
