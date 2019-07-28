This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of the benefits of booking travel with a credit card is that many come with travel protections that can cover you financially in the case of an emergency. Two common benefits offered by card issuers are trip delay reimbursement and trip cancellation/interruption insurance.
Trip delay reimbursement covers reasonable out-of-pocket expenses due to a lengthy trip delay. While an airline might provide food and overnight accommodation vouchers when a delay is in their control, they almost never cover expenses when the delay is due to situations like inclement weather. Trip cancellation/interruption insurance provides reimbursement for covered travel expenses when you have to cancel a trip or end it early.
After September, Chase will be the only major US credit card issuer that offers trip delay reimbursement and trip cancellation/interruption insurance across its premium travel cards. Your travel protections through Chase are only eligible for use in certain situations — generally involving emergencies, government orders or unexpected medical problems.
Chase Cards Offering Trip Delay and Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance
Here is an overview of the Chase cards that offer Trip Delay Reimbursement, Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance or both:
|Card:
|Annual Fee:
|Rewards:
|Trip Delay Reimbursement and Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance:
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|$450
|3x on dining and travel purchases
|Both
|Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
|$95
|2x on dining and travel purchases
|Both
|Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
|$95
|3x on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business purchases
|Both
|United Club Card
|$450
|2x miles on United tickets; 1.5 miles on all other purchases
|Both
|United Explorer Card
|$95, waived the first year
|2x miles on United purchases, restaurants and hotel stays
|Both
|United TravelBank Card
|$0
|2% back in TravelBank cash on United tickets; 1.5% back on all other purchases
|Both
|United Explorer Business Card
|$95
|2x miles on United purchases, restaurants, gas stations and office supply stores
|Both
|World of Hyatt Credit Card
|$95
|4x points on Hyatt purchases; 2x points at restaurants, local transit, gym memberships and on airline tickets purchased directly from the airline
|Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance
|IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
|$89
|25x points on IHG purchases for the first 12 months; then 10x points; 4x points on all other purchases for the first 12 months; then 2x points at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants and 1x point on all other purchases.
|Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance
|Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card
|$95
|6x points on Bonvoy purchases; 2x points on everything else
|Trip Delay Reimbursement
|Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card
|$0
|3x points on Bonvoy purchases; 2x points on other travel purchases
|Trip Delay Reimbursement
When you have a delay or trip cancellation/interruption that you think qualifies for coverage, you can file a claim through Chase’s online claims center.
Required Documents to File a Claim
Trip delay reimbursement requires the following documentation:
- Expense Receipts – Keep receipts from all of the expenses incurred due to the delay. Meal expenses more than $50 per covered traveler must be itemized.
- Fare Receipt – You’ll need a receipt that proves you purchased at least some of the common carrier fare on your card.
- Multiple Payment Methods – If you used more than one method of payment for your fare, you must provide documentation outlining any additional currency, voucher, points or other payment method used. For example, if you used points to pay for your flight and just used your card for taxes and fees, you’d need to show documentation to that effect.
- Common Carrier Statement – This is proof that the trip was delayed, along with the reason for the delay.
- Original Itinerary – You’ll have to submit a copy of your original ticket.
- Settlement from Carrier – You are required to file a claim with the common carrier before submitting a claim with Chase. You’ll need a copy of the settlement from the carrier, your insurance and any other reimbursement you’ll receive from another party.
Trip cancellation/interruption insurance requires similar, but slightly different documentation:
- Attending Physician’s Statement (APS) – This a document provided by a physician or medical facility that treated that essentially acts as proof that you were treated by them.
- Carrier Cancellation/Refund Policy – You’ll have to submit a copy of the cancellation or refund policies of the common carrier, tour operator or travel supplier.
- Confirmation of Cancellation/Interruption – You have to provide documentation that proves gives the reasoning for the cancellation/interruption, such as an official doctor’s note, death certificate, official military orders or other supporting documentation.
- Expense Receipts – Keep the receipts of expenses incurred due to your trip interruption.
- Monthly Billing Statement – Rather than a fare receipt, you are required to submit a monthly billing statement showing the last four digits of the account number as proof of prepaid travel.
- Original Itinerary – You’ll have to submit a copy of your original travel itinerary, including any prepaid activities that you are including in your claim.
When you fill out the claims form online, you will be asked to upload these documents. You can scan in paper receipts when needed. Typically, you have up to 60 days to file a claim after a delay or cancellation.
Proof of Flight Delay or Cancellation
One of the documents required to file for trip delay reimbursement, either due to a delay or a carrier cancellation, is a verification form that outlines the reason for the delay or cancellation by the carrier. You can typically get this at the airport when the delay or cancellation is announced, but keep in mind that it may require a supervisor. Each US major airline also has a process for requesting this information after the fact.
Here is an overview of the process different US airlines require in order for you to request a delay or cancellation verification form:
|Airline:
|Verification Form Process:
|American Airlines
|Fill out a contact form on the American Airlines website. In the Topic/Subject dropdowns, select “Trip Insurance Verification” and “Verify Flight Cancel/Delay.” You’ll need your flight date and personal information so that the system can look up the records.
|Delta
|Delta has a Delay/Cancellation Verification form. If you use the search bar on the Delta homepage and type in “verification,” it should be the first option that pops up. You’ll need your ticket number, flight dates and personal information such as your frequent flyer number.
|United
|Send an email to delayletter@united.com with your request. Be sure to include the names of everyone in your party, flight confirmation number, flight numbers, travel dates and your contact information.
|JetBlue
|You can request a receipt for any flight taken in the past 13 months on the JetBlue website. Keep in mind that if you did not book your reservation through JetBlue, you’ll have to go through the third-party travel booking agency for a receipt.
|Southwest
|For proof of delay or cancellation, submit an online request through their contact page or call customer relations at 1-855-234-4654.
|Alaskan Airlines
|Reach out to Alaskan Airlines customer care at 1-800-654-5669.
Bottom Line
Credit card trip insurance can come in handy when unexpected hiccups happen in your travel plans, but it can be confusing to know what documentation you need to file a claim.
Nothing is worse than getting through an entire claims process only to be denied or have to start over because you don’t have the required documentation required for the insurance provider. Before you start filing a claim, make sure you have the documents listed above. Keep in mind that a provider may ask for additional documentation related to the incident, so you may have to collect receipts and other forms to help your case.
Featured photo by kieferpix / Getty Images.
