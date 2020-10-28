13 beginner skier mistakes — and how to avoid them
Let’s face it. There’s a learning curve when it comes to skiing, snowboarding and planning a trip to the mountains.
As someone who has taught snowboarding lessons for several years (with nearly two decades of riding in the books), I’ve seen all the rookie mistakes. And believe me, you may feel cool showing up to the ski hill for the first time in jeans and designer sunglasses, but you probably won’t be anything but freezing while sliding down the slope on your stomach.
But, you don’t have to be the rookie making these mistakes. With winter just around the horizon, many travelers are packing up their skis and heading to the mountains to enjoy their first ski trip. If you are one of those looking to take advantage of the great outdoors by skiing this winter, here are 13 beginner mistakes to avoid making.
For more TPG news and travel tips delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our free daily newsletter.
Wearing jeans or leggings
Wearing jeans — or anything cotton, for that matter — is a surefire way to advertise that you have no idea what you’re doing. (Alternatively, it can also mean you’re from a different era and know exactly what you’re doing on the mountain, but that’s a different issue.)
Those who are new to skiing are also guaranteed to wind up cold, wet and miserable in jeans. Cotton may be the least waterproof material available (snow is really just water, after all), and it absorbs moisture extremely well and stays wet for days.
Even if you’re not sure snow sports are for you long-term, invest in a solid pair of waterproof ski pants and a waterproof jacket. And if you spring for a jacket actually designed for skiing, you will be rewarded with the luxuries of a powder skirt that buttons around your waist to keep snow from getting up your shirt every time you fall.
Related: What to expect at Vail Resorts this season
Flaunting a gaper gap
A gaper is “guaranteed accident-prone on every run.” Also known as the completely clueless skier who’s likely to land face first in the middle of every trail. The giveaway here is the gaper gap, or the space between the top of your goggles and your helmet that almost always results in a cold face and a vicious sunburn.
And while it’s great that you’re wearing a helmet, it doesn’t do much good if it’s not covering your whole head. Make sure your helmet is pulled forward enough to cover your forehead and tight enough so it doesn’t slide back. If you still have a gap, push your goggles up or wear a headband or hat under your helmet.
Related: 7 mistakes to avoid when going skiing
Using sunglasses instead of ski goggles
Sunglasses look cool, but they slide off, they don’t keep your face warm and they don’t keep the wind out of your eyes: basically, all three things ski goggles are designed for.
If you’re a beginner, there’s no need to buy the most expensive goggles on the market, but getting something specifically designed for skiing will make your time on the slopes significantly more enjoyable than falling and breaking those sunglasses.
Related: Everything you need to know about packing for a ski trip
Getting cold
Here’s a secret: You don’t have to be cold when you’re skiing, even when it’s 15 degrees out. In fact, being cold is a good way to find yourself sulking in the ski lodge and hating skiing.
We live in a world of insulated fabric and battery-powered socks, so there’s no reason to be cold while skiing. Ever.
Before heading out, make sure you check the forecast air temperature and dress accordingly.
A heavy base layer, medium weight fleece and waterproof ski jacket will keep you warm enough for almost any reasonable winter day. And instead of cutting off the blood circulation to your feet by layering three pairs of cotton socks on top of each other and jamming them into your boots, get one good pair of wool or synthetic socks. Keep in mind that you will get warmer when you actually start skiing, so don’t overdress and end up wearing sweaty — and, consequently, frozen — layers all day.
Related: Winter outdoor activities you are going to love
Leaning backward
Skiing and snowboarding can be scary. And when you start to pick up speed, it is almost intuitive to lean backward so that when the inevitable fall happens, you’re already that much closer to the ground.
But skis and snowboards are controlled by the metal edges biting into the snow. And when you take your weight off the edges by leaning backward, maintaining control of the skis or board becomes extremely difficult. Make sure you’re leaning downhill, knees bent slightly and torso relatively straight. The necessary confidence will come with time.
This is a great reason to take a lesson as you’ll get better much faster and avoid creating bad habits along the way.
Related: How to plan a ski trip on points and miles
Getting hit by the chair lift…
Getting on (and off) a lift for the first time can be more intimidating than actually skiing or boarding.
You have to waddle your way to where the lift scoops you up, the chair doesn’t stop for you to get on and there is a line of people watching your every move. But, really it’s as simple as this: Get in place and sit down. Slowly walk or skate up to the line that tells you where to stop, look behind you so you’re aware of when the chair is coming and then gently sit.
f you’re not comfortable with this, you may need to spend a bit more time on the magic carpet and the beginner’s learning hill.
…or falling off the lift
As the lift approaches the unload point, there is usually a sign that tells you exactly when to lift up the restraint bar. Pay attention and don’t do it early. When you get off, confidently plant your skis or board flat on the ground, center your weight and ride straight ahead.
If you do happen to fall, make sure to get out of the way as quickly as possible because there is another chair full of people coming right behind you, and they’re not stopping, either.
Related: Choosing the best ski annual lift pass
Stepping on someone’s skis
No one likes having their personal bubble infiltrated by a stranger (even outside a pandemic). And when you have skis or a snowboard attached to your feet, your personal bubble expands. Give the person in front of you room so that you don’t step (or ski on) on his or her $1,000 set-up.
Stopping in the middle of the trail
Regardless of whether you’re an experienced skier or out for your first day, no one likes dodging people standing still in the middle of a trail.
If you fall, make sure you get back up as quickly as possible and at least move to the side of the trail. If you need to check your map to see which trail will take you to the bar quickest, move to the side. If you’re out of breath and need a break, move to the side. If you’re waiting for your friend who is even slower than you are, move to the side. If you turned a corner only to find the most Instagrammable view of the year — you get the idea here, right?
Related: What I learned on a ski trip to Maryland
Heading straight for a black diamond
We get that you’ve skied once before. Or you’ve been surfing. Maybe you skateboard or were a champion bodyboarder as a kid. You have great balance. But that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re ready to tackle the ski resort’s black diamonds.
And making perfect turns on the widest green run doesn’t mean you’re ready for steeps and glades. Unless you are a genuinely experienced skier, start your day at a gently sloping beginner run and work your way up to a few intermediate laps. If you’re really feeling confident on those runs, then and only then should you attempt something steeper.
Not checking the weather report
If you booked your ski vacation months in advance and already have lift tickets and lodging locked for certain dates, then this point is null and void and you’ll have to make the best of whatever conditions you’re dealt.
But if it’s feasible, it can definitely pay off to delay making plans until you know what the weather has in store. Learning to ski on concrete-hard ice, which occurs when warm weather is followed immediately by freezing conditions, can be difficult and painful. O
n the other end of the spectrum, be ready to drive to the mountain in the snow. It is a snow sport, after all. And no matter what, don’t call the mountain on a powder day asking if they’re open — this is what serious skiers and snowboarders live for.
Related: Ski for free with your boarding pass
Thinking you’re alone on the hill
There is a big learning curve for skiing and riding. You’re going to fall and make mistakes. You’re going to go slow. You’re going to fall again. But while you are learning, slowly zig-zagging back and forth across your favorite beginner run, remember that there are other people that might have more experience than you flying down the hill.
Before merging onto another trail or cutting across the one you’re on, look uphill and be aware of your surroundings. Of course, this also goes for the more experienced skier flying down the hill at Mach speed — be mindful of new people trying to learn your sport!
Not having fun
Skiing and snowboarding are rarely cheap sports. If you’re not having fun, you might as well save your money and stay home.
While these rules are generally meant to keep you safe and comfortable (OK, and from making a fool of yourself), they are by no means ski law. If your idea of fun is being wet and cold, then wear those jeans on the slopes, and wear them well. And if you do all you can and still aren’t having fun, there’s always snowshoeing.
Featured image via Shutterstock.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.