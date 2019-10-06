Second cities: The best destinations to visit from Milan, Italy
TPG's series Second Cities, where we help you find amazing places that are only a couple of hours away from your original destination.
Milan is one of Italy’s most accessible destinations from the U.S., with nonstop flights to Malpensa Airport (MXP) on a variety of airlines from airports like New York-JFK, Newark (EWR) and Miami (MIA). At first glance, Milan may seem industrial and commercial, but it’s actually filled with cosmopolitan restaurants, fashionable locals, amazing shopping, one of the country’s most magnificent cathedrals and gems like the Navigli canal district.
Once you spend a couple of days in Milan, head toward the hills from this easily accessible hub. Take a day trip from Milan to explore the history and sample the gastronomy in the old walled city of Bergamo, perched atop a hill beneath the fog in the Lombardy region.
The lakes: Como, Garda, Iseo and Maggiore
Northern Italy is dotted with gorgeous lakes, and with so many to choose from it may be difficult to decide where to go. Here’s the lowdown:
Lake Como
If you’re looking for a glamorous getaway, head to Lake Como. This is one of the most expensive lake destinations, but its luxury digs and opulent vibes are perfect for anyone searching for five-star treatment — and perhaps a glance of the rich and famous who also holiday there.
Find a fancy hotel in a lakeside village like Bellagio or Varenna, and make sure to do the George’s Tour offered by Taxi Boat Varenna, a boat cruise that takes you past waterfalls, quaint lakeside villages and famous villas including George Clooney’s mansion.
Lake Iseo
For a low-key, family-friendly break, visit Lake Iseo. Ferry over to Monte Isola, an island in the middle of the lake where you can rent bikes and lap the island, stopping to dive into the cool lake waters or to admire the teeny islet of Loreto, which is home to a private castle towering over Iseo’s crystal blue waters.
Lake Garda
Anyone would happily enjoy a break on Italy’s largest lake, Garda, but it’s the ideal spot if you’d like to combine lake fun with wine tasting, as the southeastern banks of Garda are flat and wide, home to vineyards producing varieties like Bardolino. Meanwhile, Riva del Garda at the lake’s northernmost tip is called the Pearl of Lake Garda, home to medieval architecture, sandy beaches, olive groves and a number of picturesque hiking trails.
Lake Maggiore
Outdoor enthusiasts enjoy the biking, hiking and watersports Lake Maggiore offers — in two different countries, as the lake spans both Italy and Switzerland. After working up a sweat, enjoy a simple picnic, munching on the island’s famous cheese, Ossolano d’Alpe, and melt-in-your-mouth prosciutto, or a traditional lakeside Italian dinner of lake trout or risotto.
Getting to the lakes
Each of these lakes is a short road trip or train ride from Milan. Even though you may have to change trains to get to certain villages, most trips should be under the three-hour mark. If you plan to take a rental car between Italy and Switzerland, make sure to tell the rental-car agency first, as you may need a vignette sticker to drive on Swiss highways.
Where to stay
The Hilton Lake Como has rooms that overlook the glittering lake starting at $110 or 34,000 points per night in low season. Key features include a rooftop infinity pool and solarium. The hotel is about a 20-minute walk from the historic town center of Como.
If you choose to stay along the other lakes, a home rental or boutique hotel such as the Grand Hotel Bristol on Lake Maggiore, which was once a private noble residence (prices start at $130 per night) may provide more local flavor.
Prosecco road trip
La Strada del Prosecco (“Prosecco Road”) is a scenic stretch of Italian roads, a region bordered by the towns of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, famous for prosecco production. Although prosecco is actually made all over Italy, some of the best bubbly comes from this particular area.
With more than 35 wineries along the Strada del Prosecco, this adventure is best enjoyed without a big plan in mind. Drive the region at your own pace, stopping to enjoy leisurely Italian lunches, wander cobblestone village streets, explore baroque churches, visit medieval castles and, of course, sample the wine tastings at vineyards like Gregoletto, featuring ancient wine cellars and a library on the property, and the family-owned Bepin De Eto and Ruggeri, which bottles over a million bottles each year.
If you’d rather have a driver and guide so you can really indulge in prosecco, regional tours at tour agency Prosecco di Marca include transportation.
Getting there
Rent a car in Milan and start driving east for the three-and-a-half hour journey. Make a stop on the way at Verona, famous for its perfectly preserved arena, which still houses operas, concerts and other events.complete with what is touted as Juliet’s balcony, which you can hang out of to declare your love to the unsuspecting tourists below.
After driving through the narrow, winding roads of the region, end your trip in Venice, where you can enjoy a romantic couple of days exploring the town’s canals and squares. For those who want to maximize their itinerary during the warmer months, you can book a multi-city trip leaving from the U.S. for Milan and flying home via Venice. Nonstop routes fly seasonally (April to October) between Venice (VCE )and New York-JFK on Delta and between Venice and Newark on United.
Where to stay
The Best Western Canon d’Oro ($105 or 20,00 Reward points per night) isn’t your typical cookie-cutter convention center hotel. Instead, the 16th-century building is known as a historic hotel featuring a beautifully landscaped courtyard and a library lounge with books and cozy armchairs. Its Conegliano location makes the hotel a perfect base for exploring the region.
Piedmont region
The Piedmont is one of Italy’s most underrated regions, but people are starting to wise up. Many are whispering it’s the new Tuscany — and making some serious claims that it’s where the country’s best cuisine and wine can be found. It’s home to the headquarters of Slow Food International.
Bordering France to the west and Switzerland to the north, the region’s main city is Turin. It’s a hidden gem that many mistakenly tourists skip to fight the crowds in Rome, Florence or the Amalfi Coast. A fascinating city set against the backdrop of the Italian Alps on the banks of the Po River, Turin is not only Italy’s first capital but also houses one of the most famous artifacts in Christianity, the Shroud of Turin, a piece of fabric that some claim was wrapped around Jesus.
The region is scattered with hilltop villages, expansive vineyards and forests where excited foodies can hunt for truffles. You may even sense a hint of truffle flavor in the region’s famous wine, which is made from the nebbiolo grape.
If you haven’t yet realized, truffle is one of the most famous ingredients in Piedmont, and many of the traditional dishes are also made with farm-fresh egg yolks, like the famous tajarin (pronounced tah-yah-REEN), long strips of egg-infused pasta. And don’t miss Bra, home of the Slow Food movement. In the winter months, the skiing is some of the best in Italy in spots like the Val di Susa valley.
Getting there
Although you can reach Turin in just about an hour from Milan by train, it may be best to rent a car and drive so you can explore all that the Piedmont region has to offer.
Where to stay
The AC Hotel Torino, a Marriott hotel built in a former pasta factory, is an affordable points or cash option (rates start at $150 or 17,500 points per night in low season). For something a little more Italian, head out to the countryside and stay in an agriturismo, a farm-style bed and breakfast, like Ma che bel Castello, a castle set upon the vineyards of Maranzana, or the boutique La Villa Hotel, dating back to 1600 and attached to a wine-tasting room and stunning gardens.
Featured photo of the Milan Cathedral by Westend61/Getty Images.
