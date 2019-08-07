This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
At the end of June, Marriott had exactly 7,100 open properties. But just one — the Westin Golf Resort & Spa, Playa Conchal, in Costa Rica — was an all-inclusive. Now, Marriott wants to expand that number.
On Monday, Marriott announced that it’s stepping into the all-inclusive space by “launching an all-inclusive platform” for some of its higher end and luxury brands — such as Ritz-Carlton, Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, W Hotels, Autograph Collection and even Westin Hotels and Delta by Marriott.
Marriott is hoping to appeal to a distinctly different demographic with each of these brands — specifically saying that the W Hotels would cater to adults while Marriott properties would be family-focused.
The move positions Marriott to better compete with upscale Hilton-branded all-inclusives (like the Hilton La Romana in the Dominican Republic, available from 45,000 points per night; and the adults-only, Hilton Playa del Carmen, available from 56,000 points per night) and Hyatt’s Ziva and Zilara properties.
According to a statement from Marriott International, the all-inclusive resorts will offer “amenities, [options] and experiences for all ages” and customized depending on the brand.
Adults, for example, may have access to all-inclusive amenities such as fitness and spa facilities; 24-hour room service; and unlimited premium beverage programs, among others. Family-oriented resorts, on the other hand, may bundle water sports and activities, and access to children’s and teen clubs.
So far, there are no details of what this could mean for Marriott’s existing portfolio. However, Marriott is kicking off this all-inclusive platform with the announcement of five new-build, all-inclusive properties.
The first is a 650-room Autograph Collection resort expected to open in 2022 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The other four properties are going to be located in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico and will be part of a “flagship, all-inclusive destination” called NIA.
The 220-acre project will include a 240-room Ritz-Carlton resort and a 400-room Westin Hotels resort (both expected to open in 2023), followed by a 300-room Autograph Collection resort and a 500-room Marriott Hotels resort, both of which are slated to open in 2025.
The five properties are expected to cost Marriott around $800 million to build and will add 2,000 rooms to Marriott’s portfolio. That’s a drop in the bucket compared to the 1,345,906 rooms currently in Marriott’s hotel portfolio, but it’s surely just the beginning of many more to come.
We reached out to Marriott to see if there were any details to share yet about the pricing of these properties and if Marriott planned to convert existing properties. However, a Marriott spokesperson couldn’t share anything further at this time.
Although many travelers may be excited to check out a Marriott all-inclusive, the 2022 opening means that we’re going to have to wait at least two and a half years before the first one opens — unless Marriott is able to convert existing properties into all-inclusive resorts.
While it’s too soon to say how much these properties will cost, we can look to Marriott’s one existing all-inclusive, the Westin Golf Resort & Spa in Costa Rica, for guidance. That’s a Category 8 property available from 85,000 points per night. And, according to the statement, Marriott Bonvoy members will continue to have the “option to earn and redeem points” at these properties and have been promised a “convenient, pay-one-price concept.”
We can only hope that means these properties won’t charge resort fees.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.