6 things you need to know about IHG’s little-known hotel brand
If you frequently stay with IHG hotels, you’re probably familiar with most of the brands. But, have you heard of IHG Army Hotels? You may be surprised to learn that IHG currently operates 79 IHG Army Hotels on 40 U.S. Army posts.
The Privatization of Army Lodging program led to the creation of IHG Army Hotels, which was founded in 2009. IHG has renovated existing hotels and built new properties on Army posts. Most renovated hotels became Holiday Inn Express properties, although some hotels with historical value became Historia Collection properties. There are even newly built Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites located on Army posts.
Here’s what you need to know about IHG Army Hotels, including who can stay and what to expect during stays.
In This Post
Who can stay at IHG Army Hotels?
IHG Army Hotels are located on Army posts, so only individuals who can access posts are able to stay at these hotels. In general, IHG Army Hotels serve:
- Active duty service members and their families
- Department of Defense employees
- Military contractors
- Military retirees
But, each post sets its own access requirements. As such, guests should check the Post Access Contact List to determine access requirements before their stay.
Benefits offered
Guests staying at IHG Army Hotels will find the same perks they’d normally expect from each IHG brand. Plus, all IHG Army Hotels offer the following benefits, regardless of brand:
- Complimentary hot breakfast
- Weekly socials
- Free on-post shuttles
- Local phone calls
- Guest internet access
- Pet-friendly rooms
That being said, COVID-19 operational changes have temporarily suspended or altered some perks. These include cancellation of weekly socials and shuttle service, limited housekeeping service and “Grab & Go” breakfast with limited hours.
In general, IHG Army Hotels offer normal IHG Rewards Club elite benefits, with a few exceptions. For example, IHG Army Hotels doesn’t participate in IHG Business Rewards and you can’t use IHG Rewards Club Meeting Credits as payment at IHG Army Hotels.
Earning rates
When staying at IHG Army Hotels, you’ll earn three IHG Rewards Club points per dollar spent. Based on TPG’s valuation of IHG points at 0.5 cents each, this equals a return of 1.5%. Note that this earning rate is much lower than what you’ll get at most IHG properties located off-post.
You’ll earn IHG Rewards Club points at IHG Army Hotels regardless of the earning preference set in your IHG profile. This is because IHG doesn’t allow guests to earn airline rewards instead of IHG points at IHG Army Hotels.
However, you can boost the number of IHG points earned by using a cobranded IHG credit card such as the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card. This card earns 10 IHG points per dollar spent at IHG hotels and provides Platinum Elite status. Platinum Elite members earn a 50% bonus on top of base points.
So when you pay for your stay with the IHG Premier Card, you’ll earn a total of 14.5 IHG points per dollar spent at IHG Army Hotels. That’s equal to a 7.25% return based on TPG’s valuations.
Redemption rates
While you can earn points at IHG Army hotels, you can’t redeem IHG points at these properties. So, you’ll have to redeem your IHG Rewards Club points with IHG Rewards Club partners or for hotel stays off-post.
Locations
Currently, there are 79 IHG Army Hotels on 40 Army posts. You can stay at most IHG Army Hotels for leisure if you have access to Army posts. But, normally you’ll stay at these properties because you need to visit a particular post.
Here are the current locations as well as how many IHG Army Hotels properties are at each post:
- Alabama: Fort Rucker (2) and Redstone Arsenal (2)
- Alaska: Fort Wainwright (1)
- Arizona: Fort Huachuca (2) and Yuma Proving Ground (2)
- California: Fort Hunter Liggett (1), Parks RFTA (1) and Presidio Of Monterey (1)
- Colorado: Fort Carson (1)
- Georgia: Fort Benning (2), Fort Gordon (3), Fort Stewart (1) and Hunter Army Airfield (2)
- Hawaii: Tripler Army Medical/Fort Shafter (2)
- Kansas: Fort Leavenworth (2) and Fort Riley (2)
- Kentucky: Fort Campbell (1) and Fort Knox (4)
- Louisiana: Fort Polk (1)
- Maryland: Aberdeen Proving Ground (1) and Fort Meade (1)
- Missouri: Fort Leonard Wood (4)
- New Mexico: White Sands Missile Range (1)
- New York: Fort Drum (1), Fort Hamilton (1) and West Point (2)
- North Carolina: Fort Bragg (2)
- Oklahoma: Fort Sill (3)
- Pennsylvania: Carlisle Barracks (1)
- Puerto Rico: Fort Buchanan (1)
- South Carolina: Fort Jackson (3)
- Texas: Fort Bliss (2), Fort Hood (2) and Joint Base San Antonio (5)
- Utah: Dugway Proving Ground (1)
- Virginia: Fort Belvoir (3), Fort Lee (2) and Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall (1)
- Washington: Joint Base Lewis-McChord (4)
- Wisconsin: Fort McCoy (1)
Some of the posts offer multiple hotels, in which case you’ll need to pick the one that best suits your needs.
IHG military discount
Even if there isn’t an IHG Army Hotels property at your destination, you may still be able to save by staying with IHG. When traveling on official business, military personnel can use the Government/Military Rate” for extra savings. When traveling for personal reasons, active duty and retired military personnel can book using the Military Appreciation Leisure Rate, which is at least 5% off the Best Flexible Rate.
Bottom line
IHG Army Hotels is a brand that most travelers don’t realize exists. However, these hotels can provide eligible travelers an affordable and convenient option when visiting Army posts. So, if you have access to Army posts, you may find IHG Army Hotels useful for both official and leisure stays.
Featured image by Mark Edward Atkinson/Tracey Lee/Getty Images.
