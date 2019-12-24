Quick tip: Documents needed when flying with a lap child
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Although my family is now out of the lap infant phase, having my children fly with me for free up until they were 2 years old was my favorite way to save money (and points) on our family vacations. I personally felt comfortable with this decision, although I know that it is not for everyone for a variety of reasons. Since we typically fly Southwest (hello, Companion Pass!), there was almost always an empty seat for my son and daughter when they were lap infants. (If you’re new to flying with an infant, check out TPG‘s flying with a baby checklist and how to plan award travel with an infant or lap child.)
While most frequent flyer parents know that the magic age range to fly as a lap child is from birth until the day before they hit their second birthday, what some may not know is that all U.S.-based airlines — and most likely international airlines as well, technically require you to prove your child’s birthday. Of course, many airlines will not ask for documentation on any given trip but if they do, you want to be prepared. Not having the proper documentation could require you to purchase a seat for your infant and same-day ticket prices can be quite astronomical (assuming there is even still availability on your flight).
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Note that if you are traveling internationally, your infant must also have his or her own passport — whether they are a lap infant or are in their own purchased seat.
Documentation Required for Lap Infants
To prove your child’s age to an airline, one of the following documents will suffice:
- Child’s passport (how to get a US passport for an infant and things to know about children’s passports)
- Child’s birth certificate
- Child’s immunization form or other medical records may also work domestically
When my children were in the lap infant age range, I always kept a copy of their birth certificates in the front pocket of both mine and my husband’s suitcase. This way, we always had it with us to show the ticket agent. Keeping an electronic copy on your smart phone isn’t a bad idea, either.
Will the Airline Actually Ask for Documentation?
In the United States, nine out of 10 times, you won’t be asked for proof of age on most airlines when flying with a lap infant. With that being said, there is a very specific exception to that general rule. Southwest Airlines almost always asks for proof — even if your child clearly looks under 2. I was even asked by a Southwest agent for proof when my son was just a 10 pound baby. It is Southwest’s policy to check for age verification on lap infants regardless of appearance, so be prepared with an appropriate age-verification document.
Friends or acquaintances may tell you that age verification is not required for your lap child, but that is absolutely not true. While children don’t need an ID for TSA, to fly as a lap infant and document to the airline that they are indeed under 2 years old, you need to be prepared. If you actually purchased a seat for your child, no identification is required since you don’t need to prove they are under 2.
Related: Surviving a flight with children of every age
Bottom Line
Unless you are flying on Southwest Airlines, the chances of being asked for some sort of identification for your lap infant on a domestic flight is slim (especially if they still look like a baby), but you are better safe than sorry. As always, in the realm of family travel, you want to be over-prepared with documents, not under-prepared.
Have you ever flown with a lap child? What was your experience with documenting their age?
Featured image by Adam Drobiec / EyeEm / Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.