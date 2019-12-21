5 reasons why Google Maps is a traveler’s best friend
A few months ago, I was riding the subway home when I couldn’t help but notice the group next to me deep in debate over their phones about where they should go to grab a drink. Phrases like “But someone says this place is only good on Saturdays!” were flying left and right. Eventually, I couldn’t keep my mouth shut anymore and offered a recommendation.
That’s when I was let in on the well-kept secret that is Google Maps.
Don’t get me wrong, I knew what Google Maps was, but prior to meeting the group all I had ever used it for was, well, directions. It turns out that Google Maps can do a whole lot more than that. For example, the map the group was looking at was an exclusive, invite-only map that only elite contributors were added to.
Ever since that day, I’ve become a Maps geek with the hopes of one day being added to one of the elite groups.
How to use Google Maps
When you live somewhere like New York City that quite literally has thousands of restaurants to chose from, it’s hard to keep track of which ones you liked, have been recommended or want to go to. That’s why the Google Maps feature that allows you to save spots is a game changer for not just New Yorkers, but travelers in general. The best part? It’s super easy to use and you can organize all of your spots into separate lists. Here’s a quick look at how to do it:
1. Pick a spot you want to save
2. Pick or create the list you want to add it to
You can even make notes to yourself about each spot. For example, I always add the happy hour deal in the notes so that when I’m looking at place to go I can remind myself of the deal and time frame without digging too deep. It’s a major time saver when you’re trying to pick a place on the go.
Now that you know the basics, here are five reasons I love Google Maps and you will too:
Ability to share and collaborate with friends
Whether you’re planning a trip with friends, want to give comprehensive recommendations or you just enjoy a second opinion on places to go, this feature makes it all easier so long as all parties included have a Google account. All you have to do is create a group map and then invite whomever you’d like to view or collaborate.
It’s kind of like a digital travel journal
We’ve all been there: you go on an amazing trip and visit tons of delicious restaurants and cool spots that you swear you’ll never forget. But after a few more trips, they all start to fade or blend together. Eventually a friend asks you for recommendations and all you can come up with was how great that pasta was at that one place — and that’s no help. By keeping track of all the great places you ate and visited, you’ll not only be able to remind yourself, but you’ll also be able to offer awesome, organized and detailed recommendations without having to rack your brain.
You can join premade maps
If you’re looking for recommendations, you can browse thousands of maps that have already been created. For example, say you’re visiting Boston for the first time and want to know more about all the historic sites around you. Give the historical tour of Boston map a look. It’s cool because you might already be standing in a spot that you never would have known had any historical significance until you looked at the map.
We even created our own TPG guide to Christmas in NYC, and you can download it here.
You can download maps offline
I always like to download maps offline before any trip so that I have reliable access to the directions of the place I’m visiting. This is especially helpful when traveling abroad where you may not have cellphone service or limited access to Wi-Fi, but I also think it’s helpful to download domestically in the case that coverage isn’t so great.
It keeps reservations organized
Okay, I know I keep tooting Google’s horn, but you’ve gotta give it to them: they really do help keep things so nice and organized. Another awesome feature that Maps has is the reservations tab. Whenever you book, reserve or receive confirmation on a device that has your Google account signed in, it will automatically add the reservation to a neat and tidy tab on Maps.
Bottom Line
From keeping you organized to making you your friends’ go-to person for recommendations, Google Maps can do a whole lot more than give you directions — and it is especially handy for travelers. If you don’t already use Google Maps, I’d highly recommend starting.
