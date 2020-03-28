All you need to know about flying the UK’s low-cost carriers as a family
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: The team at The Points Guy loves to travel, but now is not the time for unnecessary trips. Our team has temporarily ceased taking review trips and we are not publishing new flight or hotel reviews. While bringing our readers unbiased, detailed reviews of travel experiences is one of our core missions, now is not the time. We all love to travel and know you do too. Hopefully, this will help you once we’re all ready to start booking trips again.
While some people in the points and miles community will pay more to avoid low-cost carriers, it can be a good choice for families and larger groups. The popular guide comparing four of Europe’s low-cost carriers is an excellent resource for anyone planning to fly with a budget airline. This guide aims at adding additional information relevant to families, such as when tickets are released, cost and luggage allowance for lap infants and any family plans available.
-
When to book tickets as a family
With most tickets, prices fluctuate throughout the year due to sales, price matches demand and other forces. However, with tickets during school breaks (spring break, Christmas, Easter and summer breaks) the cost usually only goes one way after release date. Therefore, many families need to keep an eye on when tickets go on sale. All of the airlines suggest you sign up to their newsletter and monitor their social media and website in order to get the precise release dates.
Ryanair EasyJet Wizz Air Jet2 Seats released Releases summer tickets five to six months before departure. Releases tickets approximately quarterly. The critical release date for most families comes in mid-September when EasyJet releases tickets for the following year’s Easter and summer breaks. In 2019, EasyJet released tickets on September 19 for flights between March 29 and August 3, 2020. Wizz Air releases tickets in two lots. First, it releases to it paid Wizz Discount Club (with Group Membership at $90 a year and later for nonmembers. Members’ tickets historically have been available nine to 11 months before departure with nonmembers following a few months after. Jet2 releases its tickets 12 to 18 months before departure.
Related reading: Everything you need to know about flying with EasyJet as a family
Cost of lap infants
If you come across a low adult fare that is less than the cost of an infant ticket price, you can book your infant his or her own seat at the lower cost by calling the airline. Also, if you intend to use a car seat you will need to purchase a seat for your infant.
|Ryanair
|EasyJet
|Wizz Air
|Jet2
|Cost of lap infant (under 2 without own seat)
|$31 flat rate per flight.
|$31 flat rate per flight.
|$9 – $30 per one-way flight.
|$25 flat rate per flight.
Onboard luggage allowance for lap infants
|Ryanair
|EasyJet
|Wizz Air
|Jet2
|Luggage allowance on board for lap infants (in addition to adults’ allowance)
|Additional baby bag up to 11 lbs.
(17 inches x 14 inches x 8 inches)
Collapsible strollers must be in a bag and count as part of the adult’s luggage allowance.
|Additional baby bag allowed for the infant.
(17 inches x 14 inches x 8 inches)
|Additional baby bag.
(16 inches x 12 inches x 8 inches)
|No additional baby bag allowed.
Collapsible strollers do not form part of the baggage allowance and may be carried free of charge.
Related reading: What it’s like to fly Ryanair with a baby or toddler for the first time
Family plans
|Ryanair
|EasyJet
|Wizz Air
|Jet2
|Family plans
|Family Plus package (cost varies, but TPG calculations find that you can save 6%)
2 x 44 lb check-in bags (per booking)
Priority boarding.
|The EasyJet $20 Hands Free family bundle allows up to six people on the same reservation to check their carry-on bag at the EasyJet Plus bag drop and bring their personal item onboard.
|Wizz Discount Club Group Membership is $90 per year. Up to five people can save $11 on ticket fares and $6 on checked-in bags per flight.
|Jet2 doesn’t have a family plan.
Checked luggage
While child tickets come with the same carry-on luggage requirements as adult tickets, infant tickets and young children (cut off age varies per ground agent) get an additional amount of allowance for baby and toddler equipment.
|Ryanair
|EasyJet
|Wizz Air
|Jet2
|Baby and toddler checked luggage allowance.
|Two items of baby equipment free of charge in the hold at check-in — one stroller plus one of the following items: car seat or booster seat or travel cot.
|Two of the following baby items allowed in hold for free at check-in: travel cot, stroller, double stroller, car seat, collapsible or noncollapsible stroller, booster seat and/or baby back carrier.
|A foldable baby stroller or a small foldable travel cot free of charge (will be loaded in aircraft hold) and must be brought to the aircraft door.
|Car seat and collapsible stroller (totaling 22 lbs. combined) can be brought onboard but no additional checked luggage.
Related: How to fly with a baby or toddler
Priority boarding for families
While you may be used to boarding first on British Airways or Virgin Atlantic with tiny tots in tow, early boarding for families with young children is not a given on low-cost carriers.
|Ryanair
|EasyJet
|Wizz Air
|Jet2
|Priority boarding for families
|No need to purchase priority boarding. Gate agents (especially abroad) may allow you to board early, from my personal experience.
|If traveling with a child under 5, priority boarding for the entire family.
|Priority boarding with an infant: two adults, unlimited children per baby under age 2.
|Does not appear to have a policy.
Bottom line
As with all low-cost carriers, the devil is in the details, including baby and child policies. If you play by the rules, you can get excellent fares and maximize the allowances for your children.
Featured photo by Alexander Spatari/Getty Images
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.