How to enjoy exclusive culinary events with Chase Sapphire Private Dining
The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve were some of the first travel rewards cards to offer bonus points for dining, and these cards continue to have a loyal following among foodies. That’s why the Chase Sapphire Private Dining Series may be of special interest to these card holders.
How the Chase Sapphire Private Dining Series Works
The Chase Experiences program allows select card holders to book a variety of exclusive activities including sporting events, concerts, tours, film festivals and ski tickets. It also offers exclusive culinary experiences at top restaurants to holders of the following cards:
- Chase Sapphire Preferred
- Chase Sapphire Reserve
- Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
- J.P. Morgan Reserve
Eligible Chase card holders can purchase tickets to these dining events in one of two ways. You can pay with cash, or you can redeem your Ultimate Rewards points at a value of 1 cent per point.
Thomas Keller Chase Sapphire Private Dining Series
Earlier this year, Chase announced a new partnership with celebrity Chef Thomas Keller, the restaurateur behind several top spots including The French Laundry, Per Se, The Surf Club and the TAK Room at Hudson Yards in New York City. He’s the first and only American-born chef to hold multiple three-star ratings from the prestigious Michelin Guide, and the first American male chef to be designated a Chevalier of The French Legion of Honor, France’s highest decoration.
Currently, Chase is offering the following culinary events featuring Chef Keller’s restaurants:
- Dec. 19, 2019: Chase Sapphire Private Dinner at The French Laundry, Yorkville, California — 85,000 Ultimate Rewards or $850 (SOLD OUT, waitlist available)
Other Current Events in the Chase Sapphire Private Dining Series
Beyond the Thomas Keller partnership, there are a few other compelling dining experiences currently on offer:
- Dec. 19, 2019: Chase Sapphire Private Dinner at The Office, The Alinea Group’s Intimate Speakeasy in Chicago, Illinois — 13,500 Ultimate Rewards or $135 (SOLD OUT, waitlist available)
- Jan. 16, 2020: Chase Sapphire Private Dinner at Birdie G’s with Chef Jeremy Fox in Santa Monica, Califronia — 15,000 Ultimate Rewards or $150
- Jan. 23-24, 2020: Chase Sapphire Private Dinner at Indigo with Chef Jonny Rhodes in Houston, Texas — 15,000 Ultimate Rewards or $150
What to Know Before Purchasing
It’s important to read the details of these events before pulling the trigger. For example, many of these events don’t include taxes and gratuities. If the one you select doesn’t include them, then you should probably budget an additional 30%-35% beyond the prices listed.
Some of the events include beverages and valet parking, while others don’t. The cancellation policies vary between 10 days and two weeks before the event, and some events are restricted to guests 21 years of age and older.
Paying With Points vs. Paying Cash
The Chase Sapphire Private Dining Series only offers you 1 cent per point when you choose that option instead of charging it to your card. According to TPG’s valuations, Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth 2 cents each, so you can get twice the value through other redemptions. In fact, all Chase Sapphire, Freedom and Ink cards allow you to redeem your points for 1 cent each as statement credits, so you’d be better off earning points from charging your event purchase, and then redeeming points as statement credits.
Furthermore, the Sapphire Preferred and Ink Business Preferred Credit Card allow you to redeem your points for travel and other activities at a rate of 1.25 cents per point, while the Sapphire Reserve offers an exceptional value of 1.5 cents per point redeemed at the Chase Ultimate Rewards Travel Center. It’s disappointing that Chase doesn’t offer the same values when you redeem your Ultimate Rewards points for these experiences.
Bottom line
It’s best to look at the Chase Sapphire Private Dining Series as an exclusive opportunity for card holders to purchase these culinary experiences, but not as a great option for redeeming your Ultimate Rewards points. Whether you’re a huge fan of one of the featured chefs, or you’re just looking for a unique dining experience, the Chase Sapphire Private Dining Series is yet another perk that makes Chase’s travel rewards cards worth getting and keeping.
