The 11 hotels where you’ll get the most out of your Hyatt reward night certificate
If you’ve got access to a Hyatt Category 1–4 reward night certificate — like the one that cardholders receive on their anniversary of The World of Hyatt Credit Card — then you are on a quest. And that quest is all about getting the absolute most value out of that reward night. Value is probably even more important to you now in light of the big World of Hyatt changes, including peak and off-peak pricing and award category shifts which will take place starting Mar. 22, 2020.
Category 1–4 award certificates are valid at any Category 1, 2, 3 or 4 property in the World of Hyatt program. That means you can use the certificate for a night’s stay in a Hyatt Place, a Grand Hyatt, a Park Hyatt, at a Small Luxury Hotels of the World property or any other hotel that’s part of World of Hyatt — as long as it’s within that category range.
Of course, you’ll get the most value out of booking a Category 4 hotel or one where the cash price may be especially high. You can book a Category 4 for 15,000 points. TPG values World of Hyatt points at 1.7 cents, so a “free” night at a Category 4 hotel is worth $255. If the cash rate for the hotel in question is less than $255, it might not be the best use of your reward night certificate.
So, where should you use your reward night? We’re glad you asked! There are so many incredible World of Hyatt properties, but here are a dozen that we think are special for a variety of reasons. There are options right here in the United States — from Colorado ski country to Hawaii to New York City. We’ll also recommend a hotel in Paris, an all-inclusive in Africa, a fort-turned-into-resort in India and a swanky Park Hyatt in Australia. Read on to learn more about each hotel.
In This Post
Lahaina Shores Beach Resort
There is a lot to like about the 199-room Lahaina Shores Beach Resort in Maui. It’s fronted by a golden sand beach and it’s not unusual to see whales frolicking offshore from mid-December to mid-May. Located on Front Street, the main drag in Lahaina’s old town, the property is right next door to the Feast of Lele, which some say is the best luau on the island. It’s also within walking distance of plenty of shops and restaurants — and that’s a good thing, since there is no restaurant or lounge on-site. There is a freshwater pool and hot tub.
Accommodations face either the West Maui Mountains or the Pacific Ocean with the islands of Molokai and Lanai in the distance. This condo-style resort offers studio, one-bedroom and one-bedroom penthouse accommodations, each with oversized private lanais, air-conditioning and a fully-equipped kitchen. (Note that the reward night certificate is valid for the entry-level studio.) Wi-Fi and parking are also complimentary.
This property is new to Hyatt’s Destination Residence brand. Points availability isn’t live at Hyatt’s website yet, but should be soon.
The Eliza Jane
Headed to New Orleans and yearning to stay near the French Quarter? Look no further than The Eliza Jane on Magazine Street, part of The Unbound Collection By Hyatt. It’s two blocks from the French Quarter and is a neat option for anyone that wants a story behind the hotels they frequent. Poet-heiress Eliza Jane Nicholson worked out of one of the warehouses that is now part of the hotel to turn a local penny paper into a communication medium with lasting power — the Daily Picayune newspaper.
The trendy Eliza Jane offers 196 rooms, including 50 suites. If you use your reward night certificate, you’ll book into either a 250-square-foot king room or a 275-square-foot room with two queen beds. There is a French brasserie, Couvant, and a lobby bar on site. And, don’t miss the 2,000-square-foot garden courtyard that’s especially lovely in the spring and summer.
Hyatt Place Keystone
So maybe you didn’t initially think about redeeming a reward night certificate at a chain like Hyatt Place. It might not be an intuitive move — but rates for ski resorts can be ski high each winter, so it’s a welcome break whenever you can use a free night certificate to defray costs.
We checked rates at the 103-room Hyatt Place Keystone for weekend nights in March and here’s what we found:
The least expensive option — the Member Rate Advance Purchase — is $405, and if you’re paying cash, you’ll also be charged a $35 per day resort fee (which is waived on award stays). If you value a Category 4 hotel at $255, as detailed above, you can see that you’re achieving an excellent value here.
Hyatt Place Keystone isn’t appealing just because of the monetary value. According to Mommy Points, it’s “the very best deal in family skiing.” Why? You’re super close to the base of the mountain (about a third of a mile away), a hot free breakfast is included (when booking direct), Keystone Resort offers free lift tickets for kids 12 and under (when staying two or more nights), plus there’s a complimentary resort shuttle to the mountain.
The Confidante Miami Beach
There are so many reasons to visit Miami. It’s a city that offers a vibrant nightlife, high-end shopping, culture and incredible beaches and parks. Whether you’re just visiting for one night before departing on a cruise out of Port of Miami, enjoying a long weekend or spending a longer vacation, The Confidant Miami Beach is a fantastic home base.
Located on Collins Avenue along trendy Mid-Beach, the 354-room high-rise hotel, originally built in the 1940s, offers a wide stretch of beach with plenty of loungers and umbrellas. Renting a pool cabana that accommodates five or a bungalow for 10 is an absolute must. The hotel also rents out these cabanas to visitors on a day pass. On site you’ll find a grab-and-go coffee shop and two restaurants.
When using your Category 1–4 certificate, you can book into the same room types that are available on points: a one-bed king or a room with two queen beds, both at 325 square feet. The decor is mid-century modern and rooms have views of the Atlantic Ocean or Miami’s skyline.
The hotel charges a $35/day resort fee, which is waived on World of Hyatt award stays.
Gild Hall, a Thompson Hotel
New York City visitors with plans to explore the sights of Lower Manhattan, such as Wall Street, the Seaport District, Battery Park, 9/11 Memorial and One World TradeCenter should consider Gild Hall, A Thompson Hotel. Not only are you within walking distance of many tourist attractions, but you can also hop on nine different subway lines at the nearby Fulton Street Terminal. That makes it easy to travel just about anywhere in Manhattan.
Redeem your award night for a 280-square-foot king room or a slightly larger 300-square-foot room with two double beds. Rooms here have a “clubby” feel with the Jim Walrod-designed leather headboards, Sferra linens and brass accents. Cash prices can get expensive, so redeeming a certificate or points is often an excellent value.
Felice Ristorante, a Tuscan restaurant, gets good reviews, or head to La Soffitta wine bar for cocktails before heading out for the evening.
The hotel charges a $22.89 destination fee per day, which is waived on award stays.
Hyatt House at Anaheim Resort/Convention Center
If you’ve been wanting to visit Disneyland to check out the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land, you’re probably already worried about the total price tag for the vacation, especially with Disney’s recent announcement concerning ticket price increases.
This is where your Category 1–4 reward night certificate can come in handy. Use it at the new Hyatt House at Anaheim Resort/Convention Center, which is just one block from Disneyland. It’s also an easy drive from the hotel to Knott’s Berry Farm and Angel Stadium.
This can be a great deal for families since the room rate includes free hot breakfast with an omelet bar. And since you’re so close to Disneyland, you really don’t need a rental car and can instead walk or rely on Uber to get around.
The hotel also has a pool, bar with a snack menu and a grab-and-go market.
Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico
For families that want a resort near Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest, consider the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico in Rio Grande. It’s about an hour’s drive from the airport (SJU) in San Juan. Horseback trails and ATV courses are located nearby.
There are plenty of loungers and umbrellas at the lagoon-style pool — complete with a swim-up bar — that has stunning views of the beach and ocean. From the beach, you can go kayaking, snorkeling or paddle-boarding.
If you like golf, there are two Tom Kite-designed golf courses on site. Camp Hyatt’s kids club is also offered, along with a gym and spa.
Use your reward night certificate for a 520-square-foot garden-view room with either a king bed or two doubles. There is a club lounge.
Unlike the rest of the properties on this list which are Category 4 properties, the Hyatt Regency Grande Reserve is a Category 3. But using your certificate can still be a fantastic deal during peak seasons like the winter holidays and spring break. Just check rates before using a certificate or points to make sure it’s a good value during your dates.
Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile
Paris is one of the priciest cities when it comes to booking hotels, and that’s true whether you’re booking a paid stay or using points. World of Hyatt offers a number of incredible properties in the City of Light and the least expensive is the Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile.
Located in the city’s only skyscraper, the 995-room hotel is in the 17th arrondissement, so not as well-located as the much more expensive Park Hyatt Paris-Vendome near the Opera Garnier in the 2nd arrondissement. But, that being said, it’s got distant Eiffel Tower views, and if you’re looking for a fantastic value in Paris, the Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile punches that ticket.
This full-service hotel has everything you could possibly need, from on-site restaurants to a concierge, fitness center, room service and laundry. Globalist elites get access to the Regency Club (as do Explorists that use one of their four club lounge access awards), or you can upgrade to a Club-level room with cash and/or points.
Use your reward night for a king bed room or one with two twins. Note that these rooms can only accommodate two adults (ages 13 and older) and the hotel does not offer roll-away beds.
Diamonds Dream of Africa
Diamonds Dream of Africa in Malindi, Kenya — a Small Luxury Hotels of the World property — is the only all-inclusive resort on this list where you can use your Category 1–4 reward night certificate. The rate includes a welcome cocktail, accommodations, free Wi-Fi, a mini-bar that’s stocked daily, meals (including breakfast room service), beverages (soda, fruit juices, tea and coffee, local beer, house wine, select local spirits and cocktails), access to the gym and daily entrance to the saltwater thalassotherapy pools at the Mvua Africa Rain Spa.
Paired with a few nights on points, you can put together an exotic vacation that’s packed with value.
Management likes to say that the resort has bembeleza, a Swahili word that roughly translates to “hypnotic charm.” The architecture and design have Indo-Arabic influences and you definitely won’t feel like you’re at a cookie-cutter resort that could be anywhere in the world.
One of the best things about Diamonds Dream of Africa is that the boutique nature of this resort means you’ll get a nicer entry-level room. In fact, of the 35 accommodations, 33 of them are junior suites and the remaining two are Dream of Africa Suites. Junior Suites have a garden view and private terrace with Balinese sun loungers. Furnishings are Italian-designed and the bathroom features a hydromassage Jacuzzi bath.
Just watch the cash rates at this resort. You can find inexpensive paid rates at certain times of the year, so it can make sense to pay cash and save your free night certificate for a pricier option.
Alila Fort Bishangarh
Here’s a resort retreat that is definitely not run of the mill. The Alila Fort Bishangarh is housed in a 230-year-old fort atop a hill in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. It’s about an hour’s drive from Jaipur Airport (JAI) and three hours from Indira Gandi International Airport (DEL) in New Delhi. The major tourist sight, Amber Fort, is 45 minutes away by car.
The hotel offers several restaurants, a spa and tours of the local area.
There are just 59 rooms and suites here so the staff is sure to get to know you early in your stay. Book a 559-square-foot Heritage Room with mountain and countryside views and either a king bed or two twins.
Park Hyatt Melbourne
There were a few silver linings in World of Hyatt’s recent award chart changes. While many properties went up a category, the luxe Park Hyatt Melbourne actually went down from Category 5 to Category 4, so it’s now fair game for that reward night certificate that you’ve got at the ready. (Hyatt’s website has not yet updated its booking engine, but the new category and points rate will be reflected when the company’s award chart changes go into effect on March 22, 2020.)
The 245-room hotel overlooks Fitzroy Gardens and St. Patrick’s Cathedral and is centrally located, so it’s easy to visit sights like Melbourne Zoo, Federation Square, Queen Victoria Market and the National Gallery of Victoria.
Rooms bookable with the certificate are 517 square feet and your option is a king bed or two twins. The property also has a club lounge, which Globalists can access.
What’s the coolest thing about Park Hyatt Melbourne? Mr. Walker, the hotel’s canine ambassador. This blond Labrador retriever was trained by Guide Dogs Victoria and is tasked with the tough job of greeting guests in the lobby and attending mission-critical meetings.
Note that this property charges a 1.75% fee when using a credit card.
Bottom line
While no one enjoys hearing about award chart changes, there is still plenty of value in World of Hyatt’s program — especially if you have a Category 1–4 reward night certificate to redeem. Where do you plan to spend your reward night? The above options are all on my radar but I’m also looking forward to the opening of Park Hyatt Toronto, which is currently listed as Category 4 — and an eligible property for the free night redemption!
Featured image courtesy of Park Hyatt Zanzibar.
