15 TPG editor-approved passport holders to buy before your next trip
There’s enough to worry about when traveling without having to dig through your purse or backpack every time you need to grab your passport. Whether you’re the type that likes a slim billfold-style wallet or a larger zippered pouch to hold multiple passports for your entire family, there’s an organizer that’s right for you.
Here are some of our current favorites that appeal to families, kids and individuals who want their passport to embody just a bit of their personal style:
For families
Zero Grid Travel Wallet & Family Passport Holder with RFID Blocking-Document Organizer Case
If you’re tasked with keeping track of the passports for your entire family, the Zero Grid Travel Wallet ($21.99) is a must-have. Made of water-resistant rip-stop nylon, this case has six spots for passports, four credit card slots and an inside zipper pocket for cash and tickets. An outer zipper keeps everything safe and sound. The organizer blocks radio-frequency identification (RFID) signals to keep your credit card and passport magnetic strips safe from opportunistic criminals.
Raytix Travel Wallet & Family Passport Holder RFID Blocking Document Holder & Organizer
Similar in concept to the Zero Grid, the Raytix Travel Wallet ($16.99) is also a contender for families that need to keep several passports handy while on the road. Stash up to six passports and four credit cards plus use the interior zippered wallet section for cash or tickets. A small pen is also included. Made of durable rip-stop nylon, this travel wallet can take a beating and still look good. Plus, at 7.5 x 5.7 inches, it’s compact and slim enough to tuck into a large purse.
For kids
Frebeauty Unicorn Passport Holder
If you want to get a child excited about traveling, just hand them this super cute unicorn-inspired passport wallet from Frebeauty ($13.99). The pink organizer isn’t just cute but practical with its snap closure and ability to block RFID signals that can steal personal information. A standard passport fits on the right panel of the wallet, while the left side can hold an ID, credit cards and tickets. A matching unicorn luggage tag is included.
ACdream Leather RFID Blocking Wallet
For every kid that loves a bit of sparkle added to the day, pick up the ACdream Leather RFID Blocking Passport Wallet ($7.59). It comes in pink, rose gold, gold, silver and purple. This wallet is billfold-style with a space for a passport on the right and slots for credit cards and tickets on the left. There are even two small pockets for camera chips or other small items.
Personalized passport holders
Lara Laser Works Personalized Honeymoon Passport Holder
This is a fantastic wedding gift for the world travelers in your life. The Lara Laser Works honeymoon-themed passport wallet ($17.95) is emblazoned with “Life Is a Journey Best Traveled Together” — along with a world map, the happy couple’s first names and wedding date. This folder-style holder can accommodate two passports. The company also has a bevy of other designs and personalization options for anyone traveling solo.
Handmade Curious Personalized Leather Passport Folder
If you’re looking for an inventive kid-friendly design that can also be personalized, check out the options from Handmade Curious’ Kids Collection. The navy blue space invaders-theme passport folder ($13.99) is especially popular. Other cool designs include a dapper brown bear, sweet ducklings, clouds, helicopters, cats, lambs, whales and more. The faux leather cover can be personalized with your child’s name or initials.
To wear around your neck
Venture 4th Travel Neck Pouch with RFID Blocking
If you’d prefer to secure your passport on your person, try a slim pouch that you can wear around your neck. The Venture 4th Travel Neck Pouch with RFID Blocking ($17.95) is a popular choice that comes in six colors: beige, black, brown, gray, green and silver. Weighing a little more than 2.5 ounces, this passport organizer won’t be in your way as you race through the airport. The top flap opens to a roomy interior where you can store passports, a smartphone, tickets and more. The soft strap has a toggle so you can make it longer or shorter, depending on how you want to wear it on your body. There’s a clear ID holder in the front as well as two side-zippered sections to store small items like earbuds or cash.
Hero Neck Wallet — RFID-Blocking Passport Holder
The Hero Neck Wallet ($19.95), which is also an RFID-blocking passport holder, is a bit more masculine in black and army gray than similar products, but it also comes in a nice beige and ash gray. This option forgoes a top flap and, instead, all of the compartments have horizontal zipper closures. The front is made of water-resistant ripstop nylon while the back is designed with breathable mesh. The four zippered sections can hold passports, a smartphone, credit cards, cash and more.
Water-resistant option
Clayton House Passport Holder
This unassuming travel document organizer from Clayton House ($8.90) is incredibly versatile and can hold four or more passports. There’s a handy pen holder in the spine of the wallet as well as a small transparent interior zip pocket to store small items like keys or coins. Above the pocket, you can stash credit cards, and there are even two pockets for camera chips so those vacation memories are safe and sound on the return trip. The interior wallet has room to store cash on one side and it can be zippered up for security. An exterior zippered pocket can store tickets or something as large as an iPhone Xs Max. The organizer is made of water-resistant rip-stop nylon.
For some pizazz
Ban.do “I’m Outta Here” Passport Holder
Oh so pretty in pink, Ban.do’s “I’m Outta Here” Passport Holder ($24) makes a big statement. Embossed with a statement that encourages travel, the billfold-style wallet is pink on the exterior and interior with shiny gold pockets where you can slip your passport and at least three credit cards.
Lovie Style Passport Holder with Zipper Closure
Right about now, you may appreciate the sentiment emblazoned on the front of this Lovie Style Passport Holder with Zipper Closure ($13.99): It proudly says, “Take me anywhere.” While this version is a coral blush color, there are other designs in this line in black, cerulean, cognac, cool gray, gray, green and white. While this is a billfold-style wallet, it zippers up for added security. Your passport tucks into the right side pocket while you can store two credit cards, cash and tickets in the left pocket.
With an elastic band or snap
Casmonal Passport Holder Cover Wallet
Some travelers want the lightest, easiest passport wallet, and the Casmonal Passport Holder Cover Wallet ($9.99) is simplicity itself. Made of leather, the billfold has an elastic band that keeps it shut when it’s in your bag or hand. The phrase “And so the adventure begins” is embossed on the front. Pick from more than a dozen colors, such as black, classic blue, navy blue, red, coffee and stone. Be sure to pick the listing that comes with two luggage tags for free.
Pascacoo Passport Holder
If you prefer a more straightforward billfold-style passport wallet with an elastic closure, look to the Pasacoo Passport Holder ($9.99), which mimics the face of a U.S.-issued passport embossed on its front. It’s made of eco-friendly synthetic “leather” and has an RFID-blocking shield to protect the personal information stored on your credit card and passport magnetic strips. The right pocket holds your passport and, on the left, you can store a few credit cards, cash and tickets. There are even two small pouches for camera chips or other small items.
Borgasets Genuine Leather Passport Cover Case
The Borgasets Genuine Leather Passport Cover Case ($13.95) is another simple billfold design with a snap closure. We adore the small airplane emblem on the front cover. You can store three credit cards, some cash or tickets as well as your passport in this wallet that comes in a ton of colors, from black to green to purple to orange and more.
Talent.llc Passport Holder Leather Travel Wallet
The design embossed on the front of this Talent.llc Passport Holder ($8.99) — an airplane flying above the earth with some of the world’s most notable sights depicted — inspires us to travel. The snap closure keeps your passport, four credit cards and tickets safe. There are also two pouches to store small items like camera chips.
Featured photo by Maskot/Getty Images.
