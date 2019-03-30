This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
With Apple Card set to open to applicants in summer 2019, we compared it to several of our favorite no annual fee cash-back cards. But for individuals who make frequent Apple purchases, there’s actually already a credit card out there catering to you: the Barclaycard Visa with Apple Rewards.
Is it worth waiting for Apple’s own credit card, or is this existing card superior? We’ll analyze the perks of each below.
|Card
|Annual Fee
|Earning Overview
|0% Intro APR
|Foreign-Transaction Fee
|Other Perks
|Apple Card
|None
|
|N/A (13.24% to 24.24% variable APR from open)
|None
|Elevated privacy and theft protections (no physical card number)
Titanium card design
|The Barclaycard Visa with Apple Rewards
|None
|
|N/A (16.24%, 22.24% or 28.99% variable APR based on your creditworthiness from open)
|3%
|ID theft protection
Which Apple credit card is better?
The forthcoming Apple Card is the superior product, hands-down. The deal-breaker for the Barclaycard Visa with Apple Rewards is the inflexibility of its earning structure. While it may seem alluring to earn points rather than cash back, this particular card does not allow transfers to hotel and airline partners.
Rather, the points are automatically redeemed in the form of either Apple Store or App Store/iTunes gift cards. 2,500 points equals a $25 gift card, 5,000 points equals a $50 gift card or 10,000 points equals a $100 gift card. There’s no way to request that your points be given back in the form of cash, either.
Apple Card, on the other hand, credits your earnings back as cash that can be spent shortly after it’s earned. 3% back on Apple purchases is much more flexible in the form of cash versus an Apple gift card. To boot, the Apple Card has no foreign-transaction fees, which can really add up on even a short international jaunt.
While Apple Card doesn’t have the 2% back on restaurant purchases, you can overcome that by adding the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card to your wallet, which has no annual fee and earns 3% cash back on all dining and entertainment.
Bottom Line
Many consumers weren’t aware that an Apple-centric credit card from Barclaycard already existed, but even if you make routine purchases from Apple, you’re better off waiting for Apple Card or looking at select cards that have an annual fee yet offer superior earning rates from the retailer. With an inflexible redemption structure that forces you to accept your earnings in the form of Apple or iTunes gift cards, the Barclaycard Visa with Apple Rewards could very well be phased out after Apple Card opens for applications.
