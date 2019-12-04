Amex’s shopping protections make them my favorite cards for holiday purchases
With the holiday season in full swing, I’m sure you have a long list of gifts, groceries and holiday travel expenses coming up. There are many different factors to consider when choosing which cards to use on holiday purchases. Many people this season of spending as an opportunity to rack up rewards for 2020 travels or hit sign-up bonus requirements. But for me, the most valuable benefit of using a credit card for holiday shopping is purchase protection.
That’s why Amex cards are my number one choice during this time of year, especially for larger ticket items. Many American Express cards offer purchase protection, return protection and extended warranty coverage. As other issuers have dropped these benefits, Amex’s coverage has become even more valuable. Let’s walk through these three different types of shopping protections and how you can use them to safeguard your holiday purchases.
Amex purchase protection
Purchase protection covers all eligible purchases made on an eligible American Express card for up to 120 days (90 days for residents of New York, Indiana, Guam, Puerto Rico, and Northern Mariana Islands) against accidental damage and theft.
Purchase protection provides coverage up to $1,000 per purchase, up to $50,000 per cardmember account each calendar year for the majority of American Express cards. Premium cards —including The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, the American Express® Gold Card, the American Express® Business Gold Card, the Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express and Ameriprise Gold Card Members offer increased protection up to $10,000 per incident, with the same $50,000 annual cap.
Here is a list of all purchases not eligible for purchase protection:
- Tickets
- Gift cards, travelers checks, and other negotiable instruments
- Living things such as plants and animals
- Rare collectibles (i.e. stamps and coins)
- Consumable and perishable items with limited life spans (i.e. food, perfume and batteries)
- Antiques and previously owned items
- Motorized vehicles, parts, and accessories
- Permanent household items
- Medical equipment
Items that are damaged or lost for the following reasons are also ineligible:
- Natural disasters
- Riots
- Illegal actions
- Military service
- Normal wear and tear
- Damage incurred during alteration
- Lost or misplaced items (this is only covered by Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express, Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express, Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card and all consumer versions of the Amex Platinum card)
You must file a claim within 30 days of the incident here or by calling 1-800-322-1277. You’ll have to provide the original store receipt and, in the event of theft, a copy of the police report. If the item is damaged, hold onto it because you may be asked to send it in.
Look here for full purchase protection details for each card. And check out some of our other favorite cards with purchase protection.
Amex return protection
Virtually all American Express cards currently offer the same return protection, though some Amex cards will no longer offer return protection in 2020. For now, if a store will not accept the return of an eligible item, Amex offers compensation up to $300 per item, $1,000 per calendar year within 90 days of purchase. The item must be “like new” in condition and the merchant must have already denied the return.
Here is a list of the items not eligible for return protection:
- Tickets
- Gift cards, travelers checks, and other negotiable instruments
- Seasonal Items
- Living things such as plants and animals
- Limited-edition and one-of-a-kind items such as antiques and art
- Consumable and perishable items
- Jewelry and watches
- Business services
- Previously owned, used, or altered items
- Customized items
- Media, software, and firmware
- Books
- Health care items
- Formal wear
- Motorized vehicles, parts, and accessories
- Firearms/ammunition
In order to receive compensation, you must file your claim within 90 days of the original purchase. You can file online here or by calling 1-800-297-8019. You’ll need to provide a copy of the receipt, your Amex purchase record, and you may have to return the item to Amex.
Look here for full return protection details for each card.
Amex extended warranty
Amex extended warranty coverage currently provides up two extra years of additional warranty coverage for warranties that last for five years or less. This is good for $10,000 per item and up to $50,000 per calendar year. Note that this will change in 2020, and most consumer and small business American Express cards will only offer 1 additional year of extended warranty.
Items not covered by extended warranty protection include:
- Products with an unconditional satisfaction guarantee
- Motorized vehicles, accessories, and parts
- Business fixtures
- Land
- Buildings
- Consumable or perishable items
- Living items including plants and animals
- Items purchased intended for resale, professional, or commercial use
Coverage does not apply to items damaged during a natural disaster, power surge, or any item under a product recall.
Claims must be filed within 30 days of the loss, either here or by calling 1-800-225-3750. You’ll need your receipt, Amex purchase record, and you may need to return the item to Amex if it is irreparable.
Look here for full extended warranty details for each card. And here are some of our other favorite cards that offer extended warranty.
Bottom line
Shopping protections make Amex cards a great option for purchasing eligible gifts and other holiday shopping expenses. There’s no need to register any of your purchases, so if anything is damaged during shipping or you have to return any gifts, you’re covered automatically. While I might get a higher rewards rate on certain purchases with other cards, it’s worth it to sacrifice that in exchange for coverage when I’m buying larger ticket items.
Featured photo by Image Source / Getty Images
