Who’s eligible for the new Amex Platinum offer?
American Express announced a new welcome offer on The Platinum Card® from American Express last week. However, this offer is a bit different since it has two parts.
First, new cardmembers can earn 75,000 points after spending $5,000 in purchases in the first six months of account opening. Second, new cardmembers can also earn 10x points at U.S. supermarkets and gas stations (on up to $15,000 in combined purchases) during the first six months of card membership.
If you were to apply and then spend $2,500 at U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations for each of your first six months, you’d earn a total of 225,000 American Express Membership Rewards points. So, based on TPG’s valuation of Amex Membership Rewards points at 2 cents each, the welcome offer is worth up to $4,500.
With this massive welcome offer on the table, you may be wondering whether you’re eligible. Here’s what you need to know about who is eligible for the new Amex Platinum welcome offer.
Who’s eligible to apply?
As with most of the best American Express cards, the welcome offer terms for The Platinum Card from American Express usually state:
Welcome offer not available to applicants who have or have had this Card. We may also consider the number of American Express Cards you have opened and closed as well as other factors in making a decision on your welcome offer eligibility.
So, if you’ve had the Amex Platinum card in the past, you usually won’t be eligible to earn a welcome offer. These welcome offer terms are commonly referred to as Amex’s once-per-lifetime policy.
However, one exception is if you had an authorized user Amex Platinum card. If you were only an authorized user on someone else’s Amex Platinum account, you may be eligible to earn a welcome offer. Likewise, if you have or previously had The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, you can still earn the welcome offer on the consumer version.
Another exception is if Amex doesn’t have a record of you previously holding the card. So, if you held the Amex Platinum a long time ago, it might be worth asking Amex which cards you’ve previously held.
To do so, simply log-in to your online account and click the chat button at the bottom right-hand corner of your screen. Then, ask the chat agent for a listing of all the Amex cards you’ve held in the past. If The Platinum Card from American Express isn’t listed, then Amex doesn’t believe you’ve ever had this card. And if Amex doesn’t believe you’ve ever had the card, then you may be eligible for the welcome offer.
Check for targeted offers
If you’ve had an Amex Platinum card previously, you may still be able to earn a new welcome offer if you get a targeted offer. After all, targeted offers sometimes have different welcome offer terms. There are three main ways you can find targeted welcome offers:
- Using the CardMatch Tool
- Through an offer mailed to your postal address
- When you log-in to your online American Express account
So, it’s worth keeping a close eye on your mailbox and periodically checking whether you have any targeted offers in your online account. You may also want to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you can snag an elevated welcome offer. After all, if Amex has targeted you for a particular offer, you may be able to earn the offer even if you’ve previously held the card.
Use Amex’s welcome offer eligibility tool
One final option if you want the Amex Platinum’s new welcome offer is to apply. Amex has a welcome offer eligibility tool that will tell you after you apply (but before Amex pulls your credit) whether you’re eligible for the welcome offer. If you see a message after you apply stating that you aren’t eligible for the welcome offer, you can then choose one of the following:
- Continue to apply for the card without a welcome offer
- Withdraw your application
If you decide to withdraw your application, there’s no harm to your credit. So, if you have doubts regarding your eligibility for the welcome offer (but know you want the card if you’re eligible), you may want to go ahead and apply.
Bottom line
The Platinum Card from American Express‘ new welcome offer has undoubtedly turned heads. If you have doubts regarding your eligibility for the offer, take comfort in the fact that Amex’s welcome offer eligibility tool will tell you whether you’re eligible before Amex performs a hard pull on your credit.
However, it’s worth considering the actual value of this welcome offer before applying. For example, if you already have one of the best credit cards for gas purchases and one of the best grocery credit cards — or you don’t spend much at U.S. supermarkets and gas stations — you may get less value from this welcome offer. But, if you’ve been on the fence about adding the Amex Platinum to your wallet, this welcome offer may be the push you need to apply.
Featured image by Justin Lewis/Getty Images.
