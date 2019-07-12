This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Part of having a well-rounded credit card strategy is to maximize every single purchase, making sure you’re never just getting 1x points or 1% cash back. When it comes to earning rewards on everyday spending, it can be hard to know which card is right for you.
For those who have other Amex Membership Rewards cards such as the American Express® Gold Card or The Platinum Card® from American Express, the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express and the Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express offer a way to bolster your Membership Rewards earnings.
Both cards offer an easy-to-hit welcome offer and have a similar earning structure. The additional 5,000 bonus points you earn with the Amex EveryDay Preferred will make up for your first year annual fee of $95. Which card you should choose for the long-term, however, really comes down to your specific spending habits and budget.
How Do These Cards Compare?
First, let’s look at a quick side-by-side comparison of these two cards:
|
Benefit
|
Amex EveryDay
|
Amex EveryDay Preferred
|
Welcome Bonus
|
10,000 points (after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months)
|
15,000 points (after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months)
|
Annual Fee
|
$0
|
$95
|
Bonus Earning
|
2x at US supermarkets (up to $6,000 in purchases per year; then 1x)
Terms Apply
|
3x at US supermarkets (up to $6,000 in purchases per year; then 1x) and 2x at US gas stations
Terms Apply
|
Transaction Bonuses
|
20% more points for making 20 or more purchases in a billing period
|
50% more points for making 30 or more purchases in a billing period
|
Travel Protections
|
Roadside Assistance Hotline, Car Rental Loss and Damage Insurance, Travel Accident Insurance, Global Assist Hotline
|
Roadside Assistance Hotline, Car Rental Loss and Damage Insurance, Travel Accident Insurance, Global Assist Hotline, Baggage Insurance Plan
|
Shopping Protections
|
Extended Warranty, Purchase Protection, Return Protection, Dispute Resolution
|
Extended Warranty, Purchase Protection, Return Protection, Dispute Resolution
The primary difference between the cards is the higher earning potential you’ll have with the EveryDay Preferred in exchange for the annual fee.
The information for the Amex EveryDay and Amex EveryDay Preferred has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Low Monthly Budget? Stick with the EveryDay
One of the great benefits of these cards is the threshold bonus for making a certain number of purchases in each billing period. However, if you don’t plan to use the card more on more than 30 transactions each month, you’ll most likely be better off with the regular Amex EveryDay. While the 20% bonus isn’t as lucrative as the 50% bonus you get with the Preferred, you also don’t have to worry about an annual fee.
On the other hand, if you’re consistently making 30+ transactions in a month and plan to spend more than $15,833.33 in a year with the card, you’ll be better off with the Amex EveryDay Preferred Card — even with the $95 annual fee.
- To cover the $95 annual fee, you’d need to earn an extra 4,750 Membership Rewards points (4,750 points x 2 cents/point = $95)
- If you make 30 or more transactions each billing period, you’re earning 1.2 points per dollar on the EveryDay and 1.5 points per dollar on the EveryDay Preferred (or an additional 0.3 points per dollar on the Preferred)
- Since you’re earning an additional 0.3 points per dollar spent (over the no-fee card), you need to spend $15,833.33 to earn the additional 4,750 points (4,750 points / 0.3 = $15,833.33)
That figure is also conservative, considering it doesn’t factor in the bonus categories. If you’re only going to use the card for purchases that earn at least 2x points, you’d only need to spend $7,916.66 annually on the EveryDay Preferred for it to be worth the fee.
Want Rewards at the Pump? Go with the EveryDay Preferred
The EveryDay Preferred earns 2x points at US gas stations where the EveryDay will just bring in the base 1x points. If you’re filling up your tank once a week, the rewards you could potentially earn with the EveryDay Preferred on that bonus category alone will make up for the annual fee difference.
Assuming it takes somewhere around $30 on average to fill up each week, that’s $1,560 each year spent on gas. With 2x points, you’re earning $62.40 in extra points annually. For those who make 30+ transactions in a typical month, that goes up to $93.60 with the 50% extra points — pretty much making up for the annual fee each year.
Similar Perks and Redemption Options
Where the two cards converge is in perks and redemption options with the Amex Membership Rewards program.
Both the EveryDay and EveryDay Preferred allow you to pool your points made across Amex Membership Rewards credit cards, and your redemption options are the same. Looking at perks, the only difference is that the Preferred offers a baggage insurance plan.
Bottom Line
Knowing which card is right for you can be difficult, espeically when you’re looking at two cards as similar as the Amex EveryDay and Amex EveryDay Preferred.
Be sure that you’re crunching the numbers based on your own individual situation and personal budget. If you’re not planning on using this card frequently, the no-fee EveryDay is an excellent choice. However, if you’re looking for a card that can maximize rewards across both US gas stations and US supermarkets, the Preferred is worthwhile.
