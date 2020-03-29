8 activities to try on your next visit to Alaska
For most people, Alaska is a bucket list destination in the ultimate sense of the cliche: it’s one of those places that’s far enough, expensive enough, and – at the risk of another cliche – exotic enough that most travelers only plan to visit once in a lifetime. (I’d argue this thinking is one of the mistakes Alaska travelers make – it’s easier to plan a second Alaska trip than you’d think.)
I was fortunate to grow up in Alaska, and spent three summers working in the hospitality industry. Little did I know that these experiences would form the foundation of my travel mindset and career as a travel writer.
Whether you’re planning your first (and possibly only) trip to Alaska or working to add diversity to a return trip itinerary, here are some of the top activities you can experience in Alaska, with extra advice from my own local experience on how and where to enjoy each one.
Cruising
Unsurprisingly, the most common activity that most Alaska visitors partake in is cruising. Whether you board a mega-ship or small ship, there are a number of options to help you either traverse Alaska’s Inside Passage or explore it more deeply. Most cruise routes run between Seattle or Vancouver and Seward or Whittier, and range in length between seven and 14 nights.
I’ve had the chance to take a small ship cruise in Alaska, and have another planned for this year. While most travelers prefer mega-ships because they have more amenities and are more affordable, I found a small ship provided a more intimate experience – both on the ship and off-ship when hiking or exploring smaller communities that bigger ships can’t reach.
Flightseeing
One of the best ways to see or get around Alaska is by getting above it. In fact, some of Alaska’s rising stars, national parks, and communities are only reachable by plane. In most of the major cities, you can board a small sightseeing plane or helicopter operated by a local pilot who will guide you to enjoy the sights or deliver you back onto the ground in a location where you can best appreciate them. I always recommend visitors book at least one flightseeing tour in Alaska, just to get a sense of the huge scale of my home state.
For inspiration, consider booking a Denali glacier landing when for the best view of North America’s tallest mountain, or splurge on a flightseeing day tour to Katmai National Park to see grizzly bears up close and personal.
Dog sledding
You might imagine flying over the snow, pulled on a sleigh by a team of energetic sled dogs, but dog sledding is actually an activity you can do year-round in Alaska. During the winter months, as you’d expect, you can ride in the traditional dog sled or try your hand at driving the dogs yourself on the snow. In the summer, most companies transition to using sleds with wheels or all-terrain vehicles that the dogs can pull instead. Others relocate up mountains or onto glaciers where snow is on the ground all year long.
When booking, also research if the dog camp will have puppies when you’re planning to visit. There’s nothing as heart-warming as holding a young sled dog pup.
Aurora viewing
If you’re visiting Alaska in the winter, there’s likely one main reason: to see the aurora, also called the Northern Lights. While the aurora is best viewed from the Interior Alaskan city of Fairbanks due to its geography, weather, and atmospheric conditions, you can also view the aurora from the region around Anchorage and even as far south as Juneau, Sitka, or Ketchikan on rare occasions.
It’s important to note that there’s never a guarantee that you can see the aurora, but there are good forecasting tools available. When booking a trip between mid-September and mid-April, be sure to plan 3-4 nights to try and see the aurora and check the weather and solar activity forecasts before you bundle up to go outside and see the aurora.
Spotting wildlife
Growing up in Alaska, I was luckier than I knew: I have distinct memories of black bears in my neighborhood and encountering moose on my walk to the school bus. Little did I know then that travelers flock to Alaska from around the world to try and see wildlife like that.
Whenever I suggest an itinerary for travelers in Alaska, I always recommend a visit to Denali National Park since it provides the best opportunity to see many of Alaska’s most iconic wildlife. On a National Park Service bus tour of the park, keep an eye out for Denali’s own “Big Five:” moose, grizzly bears, caribou, Dall sheep, and wolves. I’ve only ever seen all five in a single day once.
For other wildlife experiences, consider booking a flightseeing tour for grizzlies as previously mentioned, or plan a tour to one of the state’s interesting reindeer or musk ox farms. If sea life is more interesting to you, read on for my suggestions in the next section.
Whale watching
In the summer months, the waters around Alaska’s prodigious coast burst with life: from sea birds and otters to salmon species and whales, there’s no shortage of wildlife to watch for when exploring Alaska’s waterways. One special highlight are the eight whale species that call Alaska home, including belugas, orca whales, and humpback whales that migrate up from Hawaii each summer.
Many visitors see whales when cruising through Alaska’s inside passage, or on a day-cruise in Kenai Fjords National Park or Prince William Sound along Alaska’s Southcentral coast. For the best chances to spot a whale, book a longer cruise that takes you out toward the Pacific Ocean; whales do come further inland but are more likely spotted out where the waterway meets the ocean.
Hiking & biking
There are certainly plenty of ways to relax and indulge on an Alaskan vacation (craft beer and local spirits are one rising trend), but some visitors prefer a more active option – and there are loads of options for those travelers too. I’m not a big hiker myself, but I have a range of hikes I recommend to visitors depending on how adventurous they feel.
One great relatively easy hike is located on the outskirts of Anchorage. The Flattop Mountain Trail is a 3.5-mile out-and-back trail with 1,300 feet in elevation gain, but gives epic views of Anchorage and the surrounding region. There are other interesting hikes in Denali National Park and at Exit Glacier near Seward.
If you prefer to explore on two wheels instead of two legs, be sure to give yourself a half-day in Anchorage to rent a bicycle and ride along the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail. This scenic trail works its way 11 miles along the Anchorage waterfront offering a great way to get your heart rate up while sightseeing.
Museum hopping
Most people don’t come to Alaska for the art and craft (though they make great souvenirs), so you might be surprised how many fantastic museums you can visit on your trip. These include the Alaska Native Heritage Center and Anchorage Museum in Anchorage, the Museum of the North and Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center in Fairbanks, and the Alaska State Museum in Juneau.
Whether you choose to visit these as part of a planned itinerary or cruise excursion – or you experience one of Alaska’s occasional rainy summer days and need an alternative activity – you’ll be surprised at the diversity of exhibits and educational resources for visitors of all ages.
