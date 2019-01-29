Airline Credit Cards Ranked by Their Return on Spending
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Cobranded airline credit cards can be worth it for people who fly a lot with a particular airline. They often come with a host of elite-like benefits, such as free checked bags and priority boarding, as well as shortcuts to actually earning status.
To appeal to the widest swath of possible customers, many of the airlines offer a range of cards, varying from no annual fee to $450 a year. Today, we’re going take a closer look at the best cards in each of these tiers.
Ranking Criteria
These cards are ranked solely by the return they offer on airline spending based on our valuations. For our overall choices of top airline cards, which factors in other criteria such as sign up bonuses and perks, read our guide on The Best Airline Credit Cards. Also, although most airlines offer business cards, for today’s rankings, we’ve only included personal cards and ones that are currently available to new applicants.
No Annual Fee Airline Cards
|Card
|Bonus for airline purchases
|RETURN ON SPENDING (BASED ON TPG VALUATIONS)
|JetBlue Credit Card
|3x
|3.9%
|American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp Card
|2x
|2.8%
|Blue Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
|2x
|2.4%
|United TravelBank Credit Card
|2% back in TravelBank cash
|N/A
JetBlue Credit Card
Welcome bonus: Earn 10,000 points ($130 based on TPG valuations) after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days from account opening.
Earning rates: 3 points per dollar on all JetBlue purchases, 2 points per dollar at restaurants and grocery stores and 1 point per dollar on everything else.
The JetBlue Credit Card is the only no annual fee airline card to offer 3x points on airline spend (with JetBlue only, not all airlines). That return on spend is even higher than what you’ll get with many mid-tier cards. Earning double points on dining and grocery spend can also be useful — especially if you don’t already have the American Express® Gold Card which earns 4x points on dining and at US supermarkets. Other perks of the card include 50% savings on inflight food and beverage purchases and no foreign-transaction fees.
American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp Card
Welcome bonus: Earn 10,000 miles ($140 based on TPG valuations) and a $50 statement credit after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
Earning rates: 2 miles per dollar at grocery stores and on American Airlines purchases, 1 mile per dollar on everything else.
The AAdvantage MileUp Card offers a solid sign-up bonus with a low spending requirement and decent bonus rewards for a category beyond spending on AA flights. The card also comes with 25% savings on inflight food and beverage purchases.
Blue Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express
Welcome bonus: Earn 10,000 miles ($120 based on TPG valuations) after spending $500 in purchases within three months of account opening. Terms apply.
Earning rates: 2 miles per dollar at US restaurants and on Delta purchases, 1 mile per dollar on everything else
The card’s welcome bonus has a low spending requirement, and earning 2x miles on spending at US restaurants is a nice bonus. The card offers 20% savings on inflight purchases, secondary rental car insurance and various purchase protections.
United TravelBank Credit Card
Welcome bonus: Earn $150 in United TravelBank cash after spending $1,000 in the first three months from account opening.
Earning rates: 2% of your spending back in TravelBank cash on tickets purchased from United, 1.5% in TravelBank cash on all other purchases.
The United TravelBank Card is best for those who like simplicity. Since the card earns TravelBank cash to use on United tickets, as opposed to traditional airline miles, booking award travel is very straightforward and doesn’t require scouring for saver award availability. Other benefits of the card include 25% back as a statement credit on food and beverage purchases on board United flights, auto rental coverage, trip cancellation/interruption insurance and no foreign-transaction fee.
The information for the United TravelBank card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Mid-Tier Airline Cards
|Card
|Bonus for airline purchases
|RETURN ON SPENDING (BASED ON TPG VALUATIONS)
|JetBlue Plus Card
|6x
|7.8%
|Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard*
|2x
|2.8%
|United Explorer Card
|2x
|2.6%
|Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
|2x
|2.4%
*The information for the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
JetBlue Plus Credit Card
Annual fee: $99
Welcome bonus: Earn 40,000 points ($520 based on TPG valuations) after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days from account opening.
Earning rates: 6 miles per dollar on all JetBlue purchases, 2 points per dollar at restaurants and grocery stores and 1 point per dollar on everything else.
The JetBlue Plus Card far outshines most other airline cards in terms of earning. The card also comes with some great money-saving benefits such as a free checked bag for you and up to three companions, 10% rebate on all redeemed TrueBlue points and 5,000 bonus points at your card member anniversary each year. You can also earn JetBlue Mosaic elite status with $50,000 in annual spend on the card.
Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card
Annual fee: $69
Welcome bonus: Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. ($600 based on TPG valuations)
Earning rates: 2 points per dollar on Southwest purchases and purchases with Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners, 1 point per dollar on everything else.
Though the Southwest Plus Card is the airline’s most bare-bones card, it offers the same earning rates as its more expensive siblings. The points earned with this card count toward both A-List and Companion Pass eligibility. You’ll get 3,000 bonus points on your account anniversary, worth about $45 based on TPG’s valuations.
Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card
Annual fee: $99
Welcome bonus: Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. ($600 based on TPG valuations)
Earning rates: 2 points per dollar on Southwest purchases and purchases with Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners, 1 point per dollar on everything else.
The Southwest Premier Card offers the same welcome bonus and earning rates as the Southwest Plus Card. Instead of 3,000 bonus points on your account anniversary, you’ll get 6,000 bonus points, worth about $90. You’ll also earn 1,500 Tier-qualifying points (TQPs) that count toward A-List and A-List Preferred status for each $10,000 you spend in a calendar year, up to $100,000 in spending. This card has no foreign-transaction fees.
Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard
Annual fee: $99 (waived first year)
Welcome bonus: Earn 50,000 miles ($700 based on TPG valuations) after you spend $2,500 in the first three months from account opening.
Earning rates: 2 miles per dollar at restaurants, gas stations and on American Airlines purchases, 1 mile per dollar on everything else.
The Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard offers the run-of-the-mill cobranded card benefits like a free checked bag for you and up to four companions, priority boarding and a 25% rebate on inflight food and beverage purchases, as well as a $125 American Airlines flight discount after you spend $20,000 in a membership year and renew your card, and access to reduced mileage awards.
United Explorer Card
Annual fee: $95 (waived first year)
Welcome bonus: For a limited time, earn up to 65,000 bonus miles; 40,000 miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases in the first three months. Plus, an additional 25,000 bonus miles after you spend $10,000 total on purchases in the first six months your account is open.
Earning rates: 2 miles per dollar on dining, hotel and United purchases, 1 mile per dollar on everything else.
Like with many other cards on this list, with the United Explorer Card you’ll get a free checked bag when you use the card to pay for your United flights, priority boarding and a 25% discount on inflight purchases. However, the benefits don’t end there for this card, you’ll also get a pair of United Club passes each year, access to additional award space, a $100 Global Entry/$85 TSA PreCheck credit and primary car rental coverage.
Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express
Annual fee: $95 (waived first year, See Rates & Fees)
Welcome bonus: Earn 30,000 bonus miles after you use your new Card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first 3 months and a $50 Statement Credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months.
Earning rates: 2 miles per dollar on Delta purchases, 1 miles per dollar on everything else.
The Gold Delta Amex doesn’t offer an especially exciting return on spend and its perks are all fairly basis. The card offers free checked bag for you and up to eight companions, priority boarding, a 20% rebate on inflight food and beverage purchases and discounted Sky Club access.
Premium Airline Cards
|Card
|Bonus for airline purchases
|Return on spending (Based on TPG valuations)
|Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard
|2x
|2.8%
|United Club Card
|2x
|2.6%
|Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
|2x
|2.4%
|Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express
|2x
|2.4%
Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card
Annual fee: $149
Welcome bonus: Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. ($600 based on TPG valuations)
Earning rates: 2 points per dollar on Southwest purchases and purchases with Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners, 1 point per dollar on everything else.
The Southwest Priority Card comes with valuable travel benefits that effectively offset the card’s annual fee. With this card, you’ll get 7,500 bonus points at your card member anniversary each year, a $75 annual Southwest travel credit, four upgraded boardings per year (when available) and 20% back on inflight drinks and Wi-Fi.
Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard
Annual fee: $450
Welcome bonus: Earn 50,000 miles ($700 based on TPG valuations) after spending $5,000 in the first three months from account opening.
Earning rates: 2 miles per dollar on American Airlines purchases, 1 mile per dollar on everything else.
The Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard comes with a full Admirals Club membership, which allows you and your immediate family (including children under 18) or two traveling companions access to the club no matter what airline you’re flying. You’ll also get a free checked bag for you and up to eight companions, priority check-in, airport screening and boarding privileges. Those chasing elite status can 10,000 elite-qualifying miles (EQMs) after spending $40,000 on the card in a calendar year.
United Club Card
Annual fee: $450
Welcome bonus: Earn 50,000 miles ($650 based on TPG valuations) after you spend $3,000 in the first three months from account opening.
Earning rates: 2 miles per dollar on United purchases, 1.5 miles per dollar on everything else.
The United Club Card offers full United airline lounge membership, among other premium airline benefits such as priority check-in, security screening and boarding, as well as priority baggage handling. You’ll also have access to expanded award availability, no last-minute award fees and primary insurance on car rentals. And 1.5 United miles per dollar is a pretty strong earning rate for day-to-day spending.
The information for the United Club Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
Annual fee: $195 ($250 if application is received on or after 1/30/2020) (See Rates & Fees)
Welcome bonus: Earn 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 35,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months and a $100 Statement Credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months.
Earning rates: 2 miles per dollar on Delta purchases, 1 mile per dollar on everything else.
While not necessarily on the earning side, there is value to be found in the Platinum Delta Amex (aka the best airline credit card according to TPG readers). The card offers the standard suite of airline card benefits like free checked bags and priority boarding, as well as some more valuable ones, such as built-in MQM boosters and a MQD waiver, both of which allow you to earn status without actually flying. The card’s annual companion certificate can also be extremely valuable and help you more than offset the card’s annual fee.
Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express
Annual fee: $450 ($550 if application is received on or after 1/30/2020) (See Rates & Fees)
Welcome bonus: Earn 40,000 miles ($480 based on TPG valuations) and 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening.
Earning rates: 2 miles per dollar on Delta purchases, 1 mile per dollar on everything else.
The Delta Reserve Credit Card from American Express is ideal for those who working toward Delta elite status and those who don’t already have the Platinum Card® from American Express. In addition to offering you complimentary Sky Club access when you’re traveling on Delta (the same benefit offered by the Amex Platinum), the card offers Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQMs) toward Medallion status, both as part of the welcome bonus and for card holders who meet certain spending thresholds. Other benefits include a companion certificate for domestic travel each year after your account anniversary, a free checked bag on Delta flights, priority boarding and no foreign-transaction fees (See Rates & Fees).
Bottom Line
You don’t need to pay an annual fee to get a good return on your airline spending. The no annual fee JetBlue Credit Card, for example, offers a higher return on spending than most mid-tier and premium airline cards. But when you do pay an annual fee, you’ll enjoy far more benefits, such free checked bags, savings on inflight purchases, shortcuts to elite status and companion passes.
As a reminder, if it’s just a high return on airfare purchases you’re after, you may be better off using a card that earns flexible rewards such as the Platinum Card from American Express or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. For more on maximizing airfare purchases, check out our in-depth guide on The Best Credit Cards for Airfare Purchases.
For rates and fees of the Gold Delta SkyMiles Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta Reserve Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Platinum Delta SkyMiles Card, please click here.
Featured photo Carlos Hernández / Unsplash.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.