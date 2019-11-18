Business-class deal alert: West Coast to Europe starting at $1,890 R/T
If you’re thinking about traveling to Europe this spring, I have some great deals for you. We’re seeing business-class flights from the West Coast, including Los Angeles (LAX), Portland (PDX) and Seattle (SEA) to several cities in Europe starting at just $1,890 round-trip.
All tickets include one stop both ways on airlines like Swiss, Lufthansa and United. I’m seeing the best deals throughout April 2020.
If you hold The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, or The Centurion Card from American Express you have access to the International Airline Program (IAP) so make sure you check Amex Travel first, which can save you hundreds.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: Swiss, Lufthansa, British Airways, Air France, United, Delta
Routes: LAX/SEA/SFO/SAN/PDX – Europe
Cost: $1,890+ round-trip in business
Dates: April 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
San Francisco (SFO) to Barcelona (BCN) for $1,890 round-trip on Air France and Delta:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Milan (MXP) for $1,937 round-trip on Swiss and Lufthansa:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Rome (FCO) for $1,943 round-trip on Swiss:
Portland (PDX) to Brussels (BRU) for $2,043 round-trip on United Polaris:
San Diego (SAN) to Copenhagen (CPH) for $2,056 round-trip on British Airways:
Seattle (SEA) to Brussels (BRU) for $2,066 round-trip on Lufthansa via United:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
