We’re seeing deals from US cities like Los Angeles (LAX), Chicago (ORD) and Boston (BOS) — to several cities in China, Korea and Southeast Asia starting at just $353 round-trip. Multiple airlines are included in the deal, such as Xiamen, Air Canada and United. We first spotted the Xiamen deals at Miles to Memories.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia. To get the absolute best price on some routes, you can search on SkyScanner or Momondo and book through an OTA. Just note that it may be harder to deal with some of the smaller OTA’s customer service if you want to change your flight or if something goes wrong.
Airline: Xiamen, United, Air Canada, Air China
Routes: LAX/SEA/LAS/ORD/BOS/JFK to ICN/NRT/PNH/PVG/CTU/BKK/MNL
Cost: $353+ round-trip in economy
Dates: September – November
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige®Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Bangkok (BKK) for $353 roundtrip on Air China:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Seoul (ICN) for $364 roundtrip on Xiamen:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Tokyo (NRT) for $375 round-trip on Xiamen:
Chicago (ORD) to Chengdu (CTU) for $375 round-trip on United:
Seattle (SEA) to Shanghai (PVG) for $379 round-trip on Air Canada:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Shanghai (PVG) for $399 round-trip on United:
Boston (BOS) to Shanghai (PVG) for $407 round-trip on Air Canada:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Phnom Penh (PNH) for $418 round-trip on Xiamen:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
