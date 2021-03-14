United celebrates ‘Pi Day’ with one-way flights for $31.40 or 3,140 miles
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points (on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year). Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
We could all use something to celebrate — this weekend, “Pi Day” will have to do. This particular event acknowledges the alignment of today’s date, March 14 (3/14), with the mathematical constant pi, roughly equivalent to 3.14159. (Unfortunately pi only dates back to the 18th century, but I’d otherwise agree that there was a huge missed opportunity in the year 159.)
Anyway, let’s talk travel, and save the math for calculating the number of miles you’ll save with United’s latest themed sale!
To mark the occasion, United is selling one-way flights for $31.40 or 3,140 miles. Note that most of the discounted paid flights will book into basic economy, and exclude seat assignments, carry-on bags and more. While we value United miles above the 1-cent valuation United’s attached here, you’ll have much more flexibility — and added benefits — by booking this sale as an award.
The lowest fares are typically only available on shorter United flights, though the carrier is also offering discounts on certain longer flights, so it’s definitely worth looking around. Depending on the route, you’ll likely encounter one of the following fare-redemption pairings:
|Fare
|Award (miles)
|$31.40
|3,140
|$49
|5,500
|$89
|10,000
|$109
|12,500
|$119
|12,500
|$129
|12,500
|$139
|12,500
Airline: United
Routes: between DEN/EWR/IAD/IAH/LAX/ORD/SFO and more
Cost: $31.40 or 3,140 miles one-way
Dates: Valid for travel from March 28, 2021, to June 5, 2021
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel ; earn 5x points on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, starting Jan. 1, 2021), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
I found it easiest to search on Google Flights. From there, once you zero in on a “$32” fare, you can head over to United’s website to book.
Once you click through, you’ll see that the final price drops to $31.40, as long as you’ve selected an eligible flight.
There actually appears to be more availability for discounted awards, which may price out at the reduced rate every day of the week.
Once you click through to check out, you’ll see the 3,140-mile rate reflected, plus the TSA security fee of $5.60 each way.
There are discounted flights available from all of United’s hubs, with significantly lower fares on certain routes.
Day-of-departure restrictions may apply — on some routes, you might only see mid-week flights priced at the “Pi Day” rate.
There are many more options available at slightly higher price points, too, like Houston (IAH) to Los Angeles (LAX) for $49 in basic economy (or just $10 more for regular coach).
The award equivalent actually prices out a bit lower than advertised, at 5,000 miles each way.
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier® Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.