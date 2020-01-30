TAP Portugal flash sale: Fly lie-flat to Europe starting at $1,615 R/T
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
TAP Portugal is running a fantastic 20% off sale on all of its economy and business class flights from now until February 5.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
We’re seeing several transatlantic deals for under $400 round-trip, and even some deals to Africa for around $500, but you’re probably here for cheap, lie-flat business class fares. We’re seeing round-trip, some nonstop, deals to cities like Lisbon (LIS), Porto (OPO) and Barcelona (BCN) for $1,615 using the promo code SPRING20.
We first discovered the deals from New York to Lisbon at Traveling For Miles.
You can search for the deals directly on TAP’s site, but I found it to be clunky and unreliable. I ran a Google Flights search to find availability and then entered the dates along with the promo code on the website to find the cheapest fares. The deals are available from March 1 to March 30, 2020, and again from April 21 to May 31, 2020.
Many of the tickets are on TAP’s new Airbus A330-900neo, which TPG’s Brendan Dorsey reviewed last spring. Remember that TAP is a member of Star Alliance, and you’ll earn miles based on the distance flown and a percentage of the fare class.
To search, head to TAP’s site or Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline and don’t forget to use the promo code SPRING20.
Airline: TAP Portugal
Routes: JFK/EWR/IAD/BOS/ORD – LIS/OPO/BCN/MAD
Cost: $1,615+ round-trip in business
Dates: March-May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige and Citi Premier has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Newark (EWR) to Barcelona (BCN) for $1,615 round-trip nonstop in business:
Newark (EWR) to Madrid (MAD) for $1,616 round-trip nonstop in business:
New York (JFK) to Lisbon (LIS) for $1,697 round-trip nonstop in business:
Boston (BOS) to Porto (OPO) for $1,702 round-trip in business:
New York (JFK) to Porto (OPO) for $1,785 round-trip in business:
Chicago (ORD) to Lisbon (LIS) for $1,786 round-trip nonstop in business:
Washington (IAD) to Lisbon (LIS) for $2,009 round-trip nonstop in business:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Brendan Dorsey/The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.