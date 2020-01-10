Amazing business and first class deal alert: London to Asia and Africa from $1,418 round-trip
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter.
Business and first class for about as cheap as it gets. These special deals are only valid for two people and include round-trip flights from London to Hong Kong from $1,418 in business class, and for those of you who want to step it up a notch in first class, $1,931round trip to Delhi. The fares are available as early as this month and run right through the year, including most dates during school holidays.
All you need to do is find an equally avid traveller to go with you between the dates stipulated and you can be off on an amazing adventure to destinations across the globe — all while travelling in some of the best style, comfort and class available in the sky.
The Points Guy team recently reviewed first class on Swiss’ Boeing 777 and business class on the A330 — both received good ratings. In terms of Swiss’ first-class options, The Points Guy himself, Brian Kelly, rates Swiss’ 777-300 its best first-class product, which it uses on routes such as Bangkok and Hong Kong.
For the latest travel news, deals, and points and miles tips, subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Swiss first class is almost impossible to book with miles or points, so this is an amazing deal if you’ve ever wanted to try such a well-regarded product.
Regarding where to credit this deal, the business-class fares book into P class on both Lufthansa and Swiss, which earn 100% redeemable miles in most Star Alliance programmes. TPG values miles in most of these programmes around 1.0-1.3 cents. Based on the mileage flown for the Bangkok and Hong Kong business-class examples below, you would earn around 12,500 redeemable miles in the programme of your choice.
For the first-class fares, which credit to A fare class, they earn various amounts depending on the programme to which you choose to credit. Some of the best options include United MileagePlus and Turkish Miles & Smiles (200%) and a massive 300% to Aegean Airlines Miles&Bonus and TAP Portugal Miles & Go.
Airline: Swiss
Routes: LHR to BKK/DAR/DEL/HKG
Cost: $1,418+ round-trip per person in business class; $1,931+ round-trip per person in first class
Travel Dates: January to November
Here is an example of what you can book:
London (LHR) to Hong Kong (HKG) for $1,418 round-trip in business with Swiss (two people traveling):
London (LHR) to Bangkok (BKK) for $1,931 round-trip in business with Swiss (two people traveling):
London (LHR) to Dar es Salaam (DAR) for $1,824 round-trip in first with Swiss (two people traveling):
London (LHR) to Delhi (DEL) for $1,931 round-trip in first with Swiss (two people traveling):
H/T: Flyertalk
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.