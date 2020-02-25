Southwest spring break deal alert: Hawaii inter-island flights from $39, mainland from $49 one-way
Southwest is offering yet another widespread sale for select travel dates between February and June. Although advertised fares for this sale are discounted between March 17-May 20, we found several examples of discounted flights on dates outside of that range. So check for your preferred destination and dates; you might be pleasantly surprised.
Hawaii interisland fares begin at $39 or 2,139 Rapid Rewards points one way, while mainland fares begin at $49 one-way and $98 round-trip, or 2,830 Rapid Rewards points each way. Hawaii fares to and from the mainland begin at $139 one-way or $278 round-trip nonstop from the West Coast.
To find a deal, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: Southwest
Routes: between SAN/OAK/SJU/DAL/LGA/MSY/HNL/OGG/KOA/LIH/ITO and more
Cost: from $39 one-way (for inter-island Hawaii flights)
Dates: February to June 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel ), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are some examples of specific flights that are available:
Honolulu (HNL) to Maui (OGG) for $78 round-trip nonstop:
San Francisco (SFO) to Los Angeles (LAX) for $98 round-trip nonstop:
Dallas (DAL) to Las Vegas (LAS) for $134 round-trip nonstop:
Austin (AUS) to Los Angeles (LAX) for $150 round-trip nonstop:
New York (LGA) to New Orleans (MSY) for $188 round-trip nonstop:
St. Louis (STL) to Orlando (MCL) for $227 round-trip nonstop:
Oakland (OAK) to Maui (OGG) for $278 round -trip nonstop:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image by Allard Schager/Getty Images.
