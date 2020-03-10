Deal alert: Southwest flights on sale, including Hawaii from $198 round-trip
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
Once again, it’s Southwest sale time. The easy-change airline is offering yet another widespread sale for select travel dates between March 24 and June 6, although we found several examples of discounted flights on dates outside of that range. So check for your preferred destination and dates; you might be pleasantly surprised.
This is also a great time to reprice your existing Southwest travel. The LUV carrier is popular for its famous no-fees policy, which allow you to request a price difference whenever the cost of your flight goes down, even after you’ve already booked.
Hawaii inter-island fares begin at $39 or 2,139 Rapid Rewards points one-way. Mainland fares begin at $49 one-way and $98 round-trip, or 2,830 Rapid Rewards points each way. Hawaii fares to and from the mainland begin at $99 one-way or $198 round-trip nonstop from the West Coast.
To find a deal, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: Southwest
Routes: between SAN/OAK/SJU/PHX/LGA/MSY/HNL/OGG/KOA/LIH/ITO/AUS/DAL/STL and more
Cost: from $39 one-way (for inter-island Hawaii flights), or $49 one-way on the mainland; from $99 one-way between the mainland and Hawaii
Dates: book by March 12 for travel between March 24 and June 6; discounted rates may extend beyond advertised dates.
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel ), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige Card and Citi Premier Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Here are some examples of specific flights that are available:
Austin (AUS) to Denver (DEN) for $98 round-trip nonstop:
New York (LGA) to Nashville (BNA) for $138 round-trip nonstop:
St. Louis (STL) to Orlando (MCO) for $158 round-trip nonstop:
St. Louis (STL) to Dallas (DAL) for $158 round-trip nonstop:
Austin (AUS) to Atlanta (ATL) for $167 round-trip nonstop:
Oakland (OAK) to Maui (OGG) for $198 round-trip nonstop:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image by Allard Schager/Getty Images.
