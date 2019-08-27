This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Isn’t it fitting how Turks and Caicos airport code is PLS? Like, yes PL(ea)S(e) take me to Turks and Caicos.
Well, if you’re like us and this is a vacation you’d love to take, then you’re in luck, because Southwest’s current sale features plenty of low-fare availability to the island starting at $74 one-way from Ft. Lauderdale (FLL). If that’s not your home airport, you might even be able to snag a cheap positioning flight from the sale.
The current sale has one-way flights starting as low as $39 round-trip, and some routes are even cheaper than they’re being advertised on the sale page, so be sure to take a closer look for your desired airports and travel dates.
In order to seal the deal, you must book before midnight Pacific Standard Time on August 29. Not all routes are included, but nearly every mainland US city has at least one good deal. Unfortunately, flights from the continental US to the Hawaiian Islands are not part of the sale, but inter-island flights are. So if you already have a Hawaii trip planned, this sale could allow you to do some island hopping at a lower price.
All fares are nonrefundable, although Southwest does allow you to cancel without penalty — which will get you a nonrefundable travel credit toward a future flight within one year of the original purchase date. And if you’ve already made a reservation through Southwest and later find that the price of the ticket has decreased, you can request the difference in fare with no change fees. Also remember that Southwest award redemptions are tied to the ticket’s price, so this is a prime opportunity to use Southwest miles for a cheap trip. You can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Southwest instantly at a 1:1 ratio.
Here are few of the stand-out fares. However, there are quite a few options, so be sure to take a look for yourself and see if any of the deals fit your travel plans.
Airlines: Southwest
Routes: Domestic routes and international routes
Cost: From $39+ one-way
Travel Dates: Domestic travel valid 9/17/19 – 3/4/20; Interisland Hawaii travel valid 9/17/19 – 3/4/20; fights to/from Puerto Rico valid 9/17/19 – 12/5/19 and 1/13/20-3/5/20; International travel valid 9/17/19 – 12/11/19 and 1/7/20-3/5/20
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Booking Link: Southwest.com
Honolulu (HNL) to Kona (KOA) for $39 one-way:
Long Beach (LGB) to Sacramento (SMF) for $49 one-way:
Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) to Turks and Caicos (PLS) for $74 one-way:
Atlanta (ATL) to St. Louis (STL) for $79 one-way:
New York-LaGuardia (LGA) to Atlanta (ATL) for $79 one-way:
St. Louis (STL) to Nassau (NAS) for $132 one-way:
Chicago-Midway (MDW) to Turks and Caicos (PLS) for $155 one-way:
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by waterotter / Getty Images
