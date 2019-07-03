Deal Alert: Southwest Flash Sale Offering Flights From $49 One-Way
It might be a little too late to plan a last minute Fourth of July vacation that involves flying without spending an arm and a leg, but it’s not too late to start planning a fall trip. Southwest is having a sale that’s celebrating the red, white and blue with one-way domestic flights as low as $49 and international flights starting at $81 from September 3 through December 18, 2019.
In order to seal the deal, you must book before midnight Pacific Standard Time on July 4. Not all routes are included, but nearly every mainland US city has at least one good deal. Unfortunately, flights from the continental US to the Hawaiian Islands are not part of the sale, but inter-island flights are. So if you already have a fall Hawaii trip planned, this sale could allow you to do some island hopping at a lower price.
All fares are nonrefundable, although Southwest does allow you to convert nonrefundable travel credit toward a future flight within one year of the original purchase date. And if you’ve already made a reservation through Southwest and later find that the price of the ticket has decreased, you can request the difference in fare with no change fees. Also remember that Southwest award redemptions are tied to the ticket’s price, so this is a prime opportunity to use Southwest miles for a cheap trip. You can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Southwest instantly at a 1:1 ratio.
Airlines: Southwest
Routes: Domestic and international routes
Cost: From $49+ one-way or 2,105 Southwest points + $6 one-way
Travel Dates: Domestic travel valid 9/3/19 – 12/18/19. International travel valid 9/3/19 – 12/11/19
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Booking Link: Southwest.com
Honolulu (HNL) to Kahului (OGG) for $39 one-way:
Atlanta (ATL) to Nashville (BNA) for $49 one-way:
Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) to Grand Cayman Island (GCM) for $69 one-way:
Honolulu (HNL) to Kahului (OGG) for 2,105 Southwest Points + $5.60 one-way:
Atlanta (ATL) to Nashville (BNA) for 2,517 Southwest Points one-way:
Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) to Grand Cayman Island (GCM) for 3,120 Southwest points + $5.60 one-way:
New York (LGA) to Chicago (MDW) for 4,281 Southwest points + $5.60 one-way:
Detroit (DTW) to Baltimore (BWI) for 4,454 Southwest Points + $5.60 one-way:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/The Points Guy
