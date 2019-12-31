New Year’s Eve deal alert: Southwest flights starting at $39 or 2.1k points one-way
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter here: https://thepointsguy.com/mailing-list/
Southwest is running one final promotion before the New Year, with flights between the Hawaiian islands starting at $39 one-way and flights around the continental U.S. as low as $49 one-way. If you have Southwest Rapid Rewards Points, flights are starting at 2,105 points plus taxes and fees between Hawaii and 2.5k points in the mainland U.S. Most deals work round-trip and all are nonstop.
You must book by January 2, 2020, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, and note that the tickets are nonrefundable. Travel in the continental U.S. is valid January 14 – May 20, 2020. Inter-island Hawaii travel is valid January 21 – May 20, 2020. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico, is valid January 21 – March 5, 2020 and April 14 – May 14, 2020.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
To search, head to Southwest and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: Southwest
Routes: Major routes served by Southwest, see full list here
Cost: $39+ one-way
Dates: January – May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Honolulu (HNL) to Kona (KOA) for $39 one-way or 2,105 points + $5.60 round-trip nonstop:
Baltimore (BWI) to Boston (BOS) for 3,235 + $5.60 one-way nonstop:
San Francisco (SFO) to Los Angeles (LAX) for $49 one-way nonstop:
Las Vegas (LAS) to San Diego (SAN) for $49 one-way nonstop:
Burbank (BUR) to San Jose (SJC) for $54 one-way nonstop:
Memphis (MEM) to Atlanta (ATL) for $77 one-way nonstop:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Southwest
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.