Incredible deal alert: Fly Qsuite to Europe for as low as $2,156 round-trip
If flying Qatar’s Qsuite business class is on your list, then you may want to read this. We’re seeing round-trip flights from several U.S. cities to Europe (via Doha) on Qatar for under $2,200 round-trip. That’s right: you can fly Qsuite at a fraction of the normal paid ticket price.
Qsuite is considered the best business-class product in the world and recently took home the TPG Awards prize for Best International Business Class again in 2019.
While (relatively) inexpensive business class flights to Europe are always tempting, this is also a solid mileage-run opportunity if you’re trying to get or keep American status this year, as you can credit Qatar flights to American Airlines.
We’re seeing deals from New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL) and Atlanta (ATL). Note that Atlanta is currently operating with a non-Qsuite Boeing 777-200LR through April 30, before switching to a Boeing 777-200LR with Qsuites on May 1. You’ll want to make sure you book your ticket after that date to get the Qsuite product.
The deal from New York to Athens was first reported by Running With Miles.
If you hold The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, or The Centurion Card from American Express you have access to the International Airline Program (IAP) so make sure you check Amex Travel first, which can save you hundreds. For instance, I found the flight to Belgrade for less than $2,220 round-trip, even though Google Flights priced the same ticket for $100 more.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or Amex’s IAP program.
Airline: Qatar
Routes: JFK/PHL/ATL – BEG/ATH/OTP
Cost: $2,156+ round-trip in business
Dates: Select dates between February and November 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Atlanta (ATL) to Belgrade (BEG) for $2,156 round-trip in Qatar Qsuite:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Athens (ATH) for $2,293 round-trip in Qatar Qsuite:
New York (JFK) to Bucharest (OTP) for $2,301 round-trip in Qatar Qsuite:
New York (JFK) to Athens (ATH) $2,315 round-trip in Qatar Qsuite:
