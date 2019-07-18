This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Flights to German, Swiss and Austrian cities are available for as low as $294 round-trip starting in October and extending through May 2020, as first reported by Scott’s Cheap Flights.
Though it’s not uncommon for large departure cities like Los Angeles or New York to have deals like this, there are a lot of smaller US cities that are included in this deal like Birmingham (BHM), Appleton (ATW), Billings (BIL) and Des Moines (DSM) just to name a few. You can fly to cities like Berlin (TXL), Dusseldorf (DUS), Hamburg (HAM), Munich (MUC), Stuttgart (STR), Vienna (VIE) and Zurich (ZRH). Just plug in your preferred departure city and where you’d like to go and see what prices come up (it’s possible every route combination won’t have these low prices, so you may have to experiment a bit).
If you’ve been dreaming of spending the holiday season roaming the German Christmas markets or enjoying some tasty Swiss chocolate, this is your chance.
These fares are available in basic economy which means on most carriers you will have to pay to pick your seat, check additional baggage and will not be eligible for upgrades.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airline: American, British Airways, Delta, United, Air Canada
Routes: Many US cities to TXL/DUS/HAM/MUC/STR/VIE/ZRH
Cost: $294+ round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: October 2019-May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Chicago (ORD) to Zurich (ZRH) for $294 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Zurich (ZRH) for $294 round-trip:
Omaha (OMA) to Munich (MUC) for $337 round-trip:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Munich (MUC) for $337 round-trip:
Albany (ALB) to Munich (MUC) for $340 round-trip:
Portland (PDX) to Berlin (TXL) for $348 round-trip:
Miami (MIA) to Berlin (TXL) for $348 round-trip
Seattle (SEA) to Berlin (TXL) for $359 round-trip:
Baltimore (BWI) to Berlin (TXL) for $359 round-trip:
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
