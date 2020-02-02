Deal alert: Flights from NYC to Europe from just $283 round-trip
Are you hankering for la dolce vita? How about a slice of margherita pizza on the Spanish Steps, with a scoop of gelato to follow? If Italy isn’t enticing, does Paris sound any better? Or even the pedestrianized walkways of Amsterdam, where bikes replace cars and canals flow freely? Regardless of your desire, we’ve found flights to several different European countries from New York on the cheap, so you can have your baguette — and gelato too.
Note that many deals begin in basic economy, but the right credit card may help. For instance, you could use a United co-branded card to buy the tickets, which can defeat basic economy and help ease some pain: You’ll jump from the last boarding group to a much earlier one and also be able to bring on a carry-on bag and check another bag for free — possibly even two, depending on the card you hold.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia. With Southwest, you’ll have to search and book directly through the airline website or app.
Airline: United, Finnair, Brussels Airlines, Norwegian, British Airways, Lufthansa, Air France, Alitalia
Routes: NYC — OSL/LGW/AMS/CDG/FCO/BCN
Cost: $283+ round-trip
Dates: February – March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Oslo (OSL) for $294 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to London (LGW) for $315 round-trip nonstop:
New York (JFK) to Barcelona (BCN) for $308 round-trip:
New York (EWR) to Paris (CDG) for $283 round-trip via Fareboom:
New York (EWR) to Amsterdam (AMS) for $288 round-trip nonstop via Kiss and Fly:
New York (JFK) to Rome (FCO) for $311 round-trip via Ovago:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by yoal desurmont / Unsplash.
