Deal alert: Fly nonstop to London starting at just $316 round-trip
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re thinking about visiting London this spring, we have some new deals for you. We’re seeing nonstop flights around the U.S., from cities like New York, Orlando and Los Angeles to London’s Heathrow and Gatwick Airports starting at just $316 round-trip. We first spotted the deals from Boston at The Flight Deal.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
These deals are on major U.S. carriers like American and United, and British carriers Virgin Atlantic and British Airways. All tickets in this deal are in each respective airline’s basic economy class. On American, that means you’ll be auto-assigned a seat at check-in or you’ll have to pay in advance and you’re limited to a carry on and personal bag. United’s version of basic economy is the most restrictive of the mainline carriers but note that on transatlantic flights, your carry-on baggage allowance is the same as for standard economy tickets. On Virgin Atlantic, you’ll have to pay to check a bag.
Because you’re getting a sweet deal on the flight, you’re probably going to want to book your hotel using points. The Hyatt Regency London is just 25,000 World of Hyatt points a night. TPG’s Eric Rosen reviewed the hotel last year and was impressed with the large room and easy access to public transportation.
Related: How to use credit cards to defeat basic economy
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: United, American, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic
Routes: JFK/SFO/MCO/MIA/BOS/ORD/LAX – LHR/LGW
Cost: $316+ round-trip in economy
Dates: March – May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige, Citi Premier has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York-JFK to London Gatwick (LGW) for $316 round-trip nonstop on British Airways basic economy:
Orlando (MCO) to London Gatwick for $322 round-trip nonstop on British Airways basic economy:
Los Angeles (LAX) to London Heathrow (LHR) for $350 round-trip nonstop on American basic economy:
Miami (MIA) to London Heathrow for $350 round-trip nonstop on Virgin Atlantic Economy Light:
Boston (BOS) to London Heathrow for $350 round-trip nonstop on Virgin Atlantic Economy Light:
San Francisco (SFO) to London Heathrow for $369 round-trip nonstop on United basic economy:
Chicago (ORD) to London Heathrow round-trip nonstop on American basic economy:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Gerard McAuliffe/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.