Deal alert: Flights to Montreal from $174+ round-trip
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away.
Flights to Canada are notoriously expensive, even from cities that are a regional-jet distance away. But, if you already know you’re looking to travel to Montreal in September, October or November, there are some good deals posted on American from various departure cities. That includes $174 round-trip nonstop fares from American’s Dallas (DFW) and Philadelphia (PHL) hubs, and from New York (JFK).
Other departure cities with fares less than $200 include Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix.
As an added bonus, these fares are all listed in regular (not basic) economy, so you’ll get to choose a seat when you purchase your ticket. If you buy with an American Airlines co-branded credit card, you can save on bag fees, too.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Then, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: American Airlines
Routes: DFW/DEN/HOU/IAH/LAS/JFK/LGA/PHL/PHX/SFO to YUL
Cost: $175+ round-trip
Travel Dates: September – November 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) to Montreal (YUL) nonstop for $174 round-trip:
Houston (HOU) to Montreal (YUL) for $198 round-trip:
San Francisco (SFO) to Montreal (YUL) for $191 round-trip:
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
Featured photo by Joanne Levesque/Contributor/Getty Images.
