Low-cost carrier LEVEL Airlines has announced an amazing sale to celebrate the two-year anniversary of its founding. You can get flights from the US to Europe for as low $162 round-trip.
To get these deals you’ll need to book directly through LEVEL’s website and enter specific promo codes for the route you’d like to fly on. You’ll be able to enter the promo code after you’ve searched, and it will drop the price down from what’s initially displayed.
- For Boston (BOS) and New York (JFK) to Barcelona (BCN), use promo code HAPPY
- For San Francisco (SFO) to Barcelona (BCN), use promo code BIRTHDAY
- For Newark (EWR) and Montreal (YUL) to Paris (ORY), use promo code TWO
Fares are on sale from October 2019 through March 2020, and not all fares will be eligible for the discounts, so you may have to play around with the dates to get the cheapest price.
The cheapest fares don’t include a checked bag, seat selection, or meals — but you can add them à la carte for a fee. TPG’s Emily McNutt flew LEVEL and had a solid experience (albeit with a few bumps) when she flew the airline when it first launched.
Airline: LEVEL
Routes: BOS/JFK/EWR/SFO/YUL to BCN/ORY
Cost: $162+ round-trip in economy
Purchase By: June 10, 2019
Travel Dates: October 2019 — March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Barcelona (BCN) for €144 ($162) round-trip nonstop:
New York (JFK) to Barcelona (BCN) for €158 ($178) round-trip nonstop:
Newark (EWR) to Paris (ORY) for €184 ($207) round-trip nonstop:
San Francisco (SFO) to Barcelona (BCN) for €217 ($244) round-trip nonstop:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
H/T: Airfare Watchdog
