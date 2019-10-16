JetBlue flash sale: Flights starting at 2,700 points or $49 one-way
JetBlue is back with another flash sale with unreal deals starting as low as 2,700 TrueBlue points or $49 one-way. That’s right, 2,700 points one-way. If you want to fly round-trip, fares are starting at 5,400 points or $98 round-trip.
If you see a deal you like, don’t wait because this promotion expires on October 17. If your plans change, note that you have 24 hours from the time of booking to cancel for free. Keep in mind that all tickets are in the airline’s Blue fare class and there are several blackout days, including the Thanksgiving holiday.
To search, head to JetBlue and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: JetBlue
Routes: Major routes served by JetBlue
Cost: 2,700+ TrueBlue points or $49+ one-way
Dates: October 2019 – March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Long Beach (LGB) to San Jose (SJC) for 2,700 points + $5.60 one-way (5,400 round-trip):
Boston (BOS) to Charlotte (CLT) for 3,400 points + $5.60 one-way (6,800 points round-trip):
New York (JFK) to Seattle (SEA) for 7,900 points + $5.60 one-way:
Boston (BOS) to Chicago (ORD) for $54 one-way or $107 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Austin (AUS) for 14,200 points + $11.20 round-trip:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
